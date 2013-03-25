PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 25

March 25 - The Telegraph
CASH RATIONED IN CYPRUS AFTER EUROZONE INFLICTS LOSSES ON
BIGGEST BANK
Cyprus's two biggest banks have rationed the amount of cash
savers can withdraw every day as the authorities scramble to
prevent the collapse of the country's financial sector over the
next 24 hours. ()
BLACKSTONE AND CARL ICAHN BID FOR DELL
Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, and
activist investor Carl Icahn are preparing to submit formal bids
for U.S. computer company Dell. ()
RENTOKIL EXAMINES SALE OF IFS FOR UP TO 400 MLN STG
Rentokil - the pest control, courier and hygiene
services business - has asked corporate financiers from Barclays
to work on a sale of its Initial Facilities Services (IFS) unit,
said sources familiar with the matter. ()
The Guardian
WHOLESALE GAS PRICES SOAR IN BRITAIN AFTER PIPELINE IS FORCED TO
CLOSE
British wholesale gas prices hit a record high on Friday after
the failure of a vital import pipeline demonstrated the
vulnerability of the nation's energy supply to external
shocks.()
The Times
LLOYDS HANDS A MILLION TO 20 BANKERS
Lloyds will reveal this week that it paid more than 20
of its staff one million pounds or more last year, stoking a new
row over bankers' pay. ()
VODAFONE LINES UP 88 BLN STG EXIT FROM AMERICA
Vodafone is lining up a blockbuster deal in which
Britain's second-biggest company could leave the U.S. and get as
much as $135 billion (88 billion pounds). ()
Sky News
THOUSANDS OF JOBS SAVED AS BLOCKBUSTER BOUGHT
A deal with Gordon Brothers Europe secures the survival of 264
UK stores at troubled retail chain Blockbuster. ()