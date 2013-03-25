PRESS DIGEST - British Business - March 25

March 25 - The Telegraph

CASH RATIONED IN CYPRUS AFTER EUROZONE INFLICTS LOSSES ON BIGGEST BANK Cyprus's two biggest banks have rationed the amount of cash savers can withdraw every day as the authorities scramble to prevent the collapse of the country's financial sector over the next 24 hours. ()

BLACKSTONE AND CARL ICAHN BID FOR DELL Blackstone, the world's largest private equity firm, and activist investor Carl Icahn are preparing to submit formal bids for U.S. computer company Dell. ()

RENTOKIL EXAMINES SALE OF IFS FOR UP TO 400 MLN STG Rentokil - the pest control, courier and hygiene services business - has asked corporate financiers from Barclays to work on a sale of its Initial Facilities Services (IFS) unit, said sources familiar with the matter. () The Guardian

WHOLESALE GAS PRICES SOAR IN BRITAIN AFTER PIPELINE IS FORCED TO CLOSE British wholesale gas prices hit a record high on Friday after the failure of a vital import pipeline demonstrated the vulnerability of the nation's energy supply to external shocks.()

The Times

LLOYDS HANDS A MILLION TO 20 BANKERS Lloyds will reveal this week that it paid more than 20 of its staff one million pounds or more last year, stoking a new row over bankers' pay. ()

VODAFONE LINES UP 88 BLN STG EXIT FROM AMERICA Vodafone is lining up a blockbuster deal in which Britain's second-biggest company could leave the U.S. and get as much as $135 billion (88 billion pounds). ()

Sky News

THOUSANDS OF JOBS SAVED AS BLOCKBUSTER BOUGHT A deal with Gordon Brothers Europe secures the survival of 264 UK stores at troubled retail chain Blockbuster. ()