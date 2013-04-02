PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 2

April 2 The Telegraph

COUTTS WARNS CLIENTS OF THREAT FROM DEBT MARKETS

Coutts, the high-end private bank, has warned its clients against exposing their fortunes to a potential collapse of the high-yield debt market amid growing concerns of a new global credit bubble.

APPLE CHIEF TIM COOK APOLOGISES TO CHINA

Apple Inc has bowed to political pressure in China and apologised over its customer service levels in the country following a series of attacks by state-run media outlets.

NOVARTIS LOSES LANDMARK PATENT CASE IN INDIA

India's Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to Western drugs firms on Monday when it rejected an application by the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to patent an anti-cancer drug.

The Guardian

NO TRIPLE DIP BUT A SLOW UK RECOVERY, BUSINESS SURVEY PREDICTS

George Osborne will be handed a rare encouraging assessment of the state of the economy on Tuesday as a survey of businesses predicts that Britain will avoid a triple-dip recession.

The Times

1 BLN STG PLAN TO PUT BRITAIN ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

Britain's second toll motorway is to be given the green light in an attempt to stimulate the faltering economy with capital spending.

INTERNATIONAL BIDDERS QUEUE FOR LONDON'S 15 BLN STG CROSSRAIL ROUTE

The franchise to run the trains on London's 15 billion pound Crossrail route has been opened to tender and the operators of the Paris Metro, the Hong Kong mass transit system and the state rail company of Germany have emerged as early favourites.

The Independent

NEW DAWN IN REGULATION AS OSBORNE LAUNCHES PRA

George Osborne will reaffirm the Government's commitment to learn lessons from the banking collapses and mis-selling scandals of the past as he joins Sir Mervyn King, Governor of the Bank of England, to launch the Prudential Regulatory Authority, a new subsidiary that will police financial stability.