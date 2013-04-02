PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 2

April 2 The Telegraph
COUTTS WARNS CLIENTS OF THREAT FROM DEBT MARKETS
Coutts, the high-end private bank, has warned its clients
against exposing their fortunes to a potential collapse of the
high-yield debt market amid growing concerns of a new global
credit bubble.
APPLE CHIEF TIM COOK APOLOGISES TO CHINA
Apple Inc has bowed to political pressure in China
and apologised over its customer service levels in the country
following a series of attacks by state-run media outlets.
NOVARTIS LOSES LANDMARK PATENT CASE IN INDIA
India's Supreme Court dealt a significant blow to Western
drugs firms on Monday when it rejected an application by the
Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to patent an
anti-cancer drug.
The Guardian
NO TRIPLE DIP BUT A SLOW UK RECOVERY, BUSINESS SURVEY
PREDICTS
George Osborne will be handed a rare encouraging assessment
of the state of the economy on Tuesday as a survey of businesses
predicts that Britain will avoid a triple-dip recession.
The Times
1 BLN STG PLAN TO PUT BRITAIN ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY
Britain's second toll motorway is to be given the green
light in an attempt to stimulate the faltering economy with
capital spending.
INTERNATIONAL BIDDERS QUEUE FOR LONDON'S 15 BLN STG
CROSSRAIL ROUTE
The franchise to run the trains on London's 15 billion pound
Crossrail route has been opened to tender and the operators of
the Paris Metro, the Hong Kong mass transit system and the state
rail company of Germany have emerged as early favourites.
The Independent
NEW DAWN IN REGULATION AS OSBORNE LAUNCHES PRA
George Osborne will reaffirm the Government's commitment to
learn lessons from the banking collapses and mis-selling
scandals of the past as he joins Sir Mervyn King, Governor of
the Bank of England, to launch the Prudential Regulatory
Authority, a new subsidiary that will police financial
stability.