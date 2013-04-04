PRESS DIGEST - British business - April 4

April 4 The Telegraph
SSE'S 10.5 MLN STG MIS-SELLING FINE WON'T HELP CONSUMERS
A record 10.5 million pound mis-selling fine against SSE
will line Treasury coffers instead of benefiting
consumers because the energy giant refused to accept blame for
rule breaches, regulator Ofgem has claimed.
BRITISH TAXPAYERS TO FORK OUT 45 MLN EUROS TO RESCUE CYPRUS
British taxpayers will have to pay 45 million euros as part
of a deal struck by European leaders to rescue Cyprus, as a new
finance minister was sworn in amid warnings that there would be
"difficult days ahead" for the country.
ZARA PROBED OVER SLAVE LABOUR CLAIMS
High street fashion retailer Zara is under investigation
over the alleged use of slave labour at factories in Argentina,
it has been reported.
The Guardian
BARCLAYS BANKERS TRIED TO 'WIN AT ALL COSTS'
Barclays bankers were engulfed in a culture of
"edginess" and had a "winning at all costs" attitude which
raised tensions with regulators and damaged its reputation,
according to a review into the ethics of the embattled bank.
UK CONSTRUCTION SECTOR SHRINKS FOR THIRD MONTH RUNNING
British construction output contracted in March for the
third month in a row, according to a survey, suggesting the
sector will have weighed on economic growth in the first
quarter.
The Times
END OF AN ERA FOR BRITISH AIRWAYS AS JUMBO FLIES OUT OF
FASHION
BA placed a $4 billion order for 18 Boeing 787
Dreamliner aircraft last night, adding to a previous order for
24 of the high-tech jets. The new, fuel-efficient aircraft will
allow the airline to phase out its ageing double-decker Boeing
747s by 2021.
FACEBOOK LOOKS FOR NEW WAY TO WIN FRIENDS WITH SMARTPHONE
LAUNCH
The company is expected to launch a new smartphone that puts
the social network front at its heart, as Facebook looks
for new ways to keep its billion users worldwide hooked on the
service.
The Independent
RBS FACES 4 BLN STG CLAIM FROM SHAREHOLDERS
RBOS Shareholder Action Group claims the directors misled
investors, missed out vital information and misrepresented RBS's
underlying strength during the lender's 2008 rights issue.