PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 23

The Telegraph:
NEWS CORP SETTLES PHONE HACKING LAWSUIT Rupert Murdoch has
settled his long-running dispute with News Corp
shareholders over the phone-hacking scandal and the acquisition
of Shine Studios for $139 million. ()
BRITISH AIRWAYS ORDERS AIRBUS A350 PLANES IN BOOST TO UK
MANUFACTURING British Airways' parent company International
Airlines Group has struck a deal with Airbus that could
see it buy up to 36 of the manufacturer's long-haul A350 planes.
()
The Guardian:
BARROSO: EU NEAR AUSTERITY LIMIT EC president Jose Barroso warns
public spending cuts alone will not solve European financial
crisis. ()
WEETABIX HIT BY DISMAL HARVEST Weetabix has been forced to halt
production of Minis and Oatibix Bites after devastation of last
year's wheat harvest. ()
The Times:
SHARES SUSPENDED IN TROUBLED BUMI Bumi Plc has cleared
out the entire 25-strong executive team at its main Indonesian
subsidiary amid fears that the managers could be loyal to
Indonesia's powerful Bakrie family rather than to their
shareholders in London. ()
BETFAIR REJECTS 910-MILLION-POUND CVC BUYOUT OFFER Betfair Group
this morning rejected a 910-million-pound ($1.39
billion) offer from CVC Capital, saying that it
"fundamentally undervalues the company and its attractive
prospects." ()
The Independent:
YOU SHOULD BE GLAD WE PAY SO LITTLE TAX, SAYS GOOGLE
BOSS ERIC SCHMIDT - BUT MPS CALL TO HAVE HIS ROLE AS GOVERNMENT
ADVISER REVOKED Executive chairman insists the company is key to
UK economic growth as its adverts empower 'literally billions of
pounds of start-ups' ()
FRACKING 'UNLIKELY TO GIVE UK CHEAP GAS', REPORT SAYS George
Osborne's plan to deliver cheap energy by fostering a fracking
revolution has been dealt a severe blow after an influential
cross-party group of experts said any boom in shale gas
production would be "unlikely to give the UK cheap gas". ()