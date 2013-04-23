PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph:
FEARS OVER EXTENSION TO BANK'S SME CREDIT PROJECT A plan to
kick-start a Bank of England cheap credit scheme by extending it
to independent, unregulated finance houses has been questioned
by experts who claim it could give "credence" to lenders who
have faced criticism for opaque fees and inflexible contracts.
()
COLD WEATHER LIFTS CARPETRIGHT SALES The retailer
said that customers had chosen to spend their cash on
redecorating the inside of their houses, as opposed to DIY in
the garden, because of the low temperatures. ()
The Guardian:
PRIMARK PROFITS AS IT SPURNS INTERNET Fashion retailer
Primark continues to defy the economic gloom that has dogged its
rivals by reporting a 24 percent jump in sales, as its strategy
of embracing the high street over the Internet pays off. ()
EE SIGNS UP 400,000 FOR 4G MOBILE EE, the UK's first 4G
mobile network, has signed up 400,000 customers just six months
after its launch, but only a third of them have joined from
rival networks. ()
The Times:
SABMILLER CHIEF GRAHAM MACKAY STEPS DOWN AFTER DIAGNOSED
WITH BRAIN TUMOUR Graham Mackay, the chief executive of the
British brewer SABMiller, has been forced to step down
after undergoing surgery on a brain tumour. ()
The Independent:
HSBC AXES OVER 1,000 JOBS AS BANK 'EVOLVES' HSBC
announced job cuts today, impacting on thousands of its staff,
over the "changing nature" of the business as well as
regulation. ()
ASDA TO OPEN 12 NEW STORES AND CREATE UP TO 2,500 NEW JOBS
The retailer also said it was investing 700 million pounds
($1.07 billion) in its outlets and online operations, as it
announced a 4.5 percent increase in total sales in 2012. ()