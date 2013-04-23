PRESS DIGEST - British Business - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph:

FEARS OVER EXTENSION TO BANK'S SME CREDIT PROJECT A plan to kick-start a Bank of England cheap credit scheme by extending it to independent, unregulated finance houses has been questioned by experts who claim it could give "credence" to lenders who have faced criticism for opaque fees and inflexible contracts. ()

COLD WEATHER LIFTS CARPETRIGHT SALES The retailer said that customers had chosen to spend their cash on redecorating the inside of their houses, as opposed to DIY in the garden, because of the low temperatures. ()

The Guardian:

PRIMARK PROFITS AS IT SPURNS INTERNET Fashion retailer Primark continues to defy the economic gloom that has dogged its rivals by reporting a 24 percent jump in sales, as its strategy of embracing the high street over the Internet pays off. ()

EE SIGNS UP 400,000 FOR 4G MOBILE EE, the UK's first 4G mobile network, has signed up 400,000 customers just six months after its launch, but only a third of them have joined from rival networks. ()

The Times:

SABMILLER CHIEF GRAHAM MACKAY STEPS DOWN AFTER DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN TUMOUR Graham Mackay, the chief executive of the British brewer SABMiller, has been forced to step down after undergoing surgery on a brain tumour. ()

The Independent:

HSBC AXES OVER 1,000 JOBS AS BANK 'EVOLVES' HSBC announced job cuts today, impacting on thousands of its staff, over the "changing nature" of the business as well as regulation. ()

ASDA TO OPEN 12 NEW STORES AND CREATE UP TO 2,500 NEW JOBS The retailer also said it was investing 700 million pounds ($1.07 billion) in its outlets and online operations, as it announced a 4.5 percent increase in total sales in 2012. ()