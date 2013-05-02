PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 2

May 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph:
FUNDING FOR LENDING SCHEME IS NO 'SILVER BULLET', SAYS BANK
OF ENGLAND
Bank of England policymakers have played down hopes that the
Funding for Lending cheap credit scheme will kickstart growth by
warning it was not a "silver bullet" for the recovery. ()
FACEBOOK UNLOCKS ADVERTISING ON MOBILE PHONES
Facebook has provided Wall Street with further
evidence it has found a way to squeeze more advertising dollars
from the increasing number of users who access its site on
mobile devices. ()
The Guardian:
BT TO BE INVESTIGATED OVER FIBRE-OPTIC CHARGES TO OTHER ISPS
BT Group is to be investigated for alleged "abuse of a
dominant position" in the price it charges other internet
service providers to use its fibre-optic network, telecoms
watchdog Ofcom has announced. ()
GOOGLE AND AUDITOR RECALLED BY MPS TO ANSWER TAX QUESTIONS
Google and its auditor Ernst & Young will be
recalled to parliament to restate their evidence on the internet
search giant's tax position following an investigation into
Google's advertising sales practices. ()
The Times:
TRIMMING THE FAT AT XSTRATA MEANS GLENCORE WILL CUT FROM THE
TOP
Glencore will lay off hundreds of Xstrata
managers when it takes control of its rival and clears out many
of the mining group's top executives. ()
BRITISH GAS IN HOT WATER AFTER FAILING TO MEET ENERGY
EFFICIENCY TARGETS
Bad weather has been blamed by Britain's biggest power
supplier for its failure to install sufficient insulation,
glazing and other energy efficiency measures in thousands of
Britain's poorest homes. ()
The Independent:
THOUSANDS WITH INTEREST-ONLY MORTGAGES COULD LOSE THEIR
HOMES
More than a quarter of a million homeowners will be unable
to pay off their mortgage at the end of its term, the City
watchdog has warned. ()