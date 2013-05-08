PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 8

May 8 The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT NEEDS TO BE CLEAR ON ITS TAX MESSAGE, SAYS CBI
British companies are feeling "schizophrenic" as a result of
mixed messaging from politicians over their tax affairs,
according to the CBI.
MORRISONS DIRECTORS ARE REFUSED BONUSES AND PAY RISES
Directors at Wm Morrison Supermarkets have missed
out on bonuses, share awards and a salary increase after the
retailer suffered a fall in sales and profits last year.
BT SPORT TO BROADCAST ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
BT Sport has signed a three-year contract to broadcast live
Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts ahead of its commercial
launch this week.
The Guardian
HSBC PROFITS ALMOST DOUBLE IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF THE YEAR
Profits at HSBC nearly doubled in the first three
months of the year as bad debts fell and chief executive Stuart
Gulliver took the axe to costs and jobs.
DIAGEO BOSS PAUL WALSH TO STEP DOWN
The boss of Diageo, Paul Walsh, is stepping down
after 13 years at the helm of the company behind Smirnoff and
Guinness. He will make way for company veteran Ivan Menezes, who
has been chief operating officer of the drinks group since March
last year.
G4S SHARES TUMBLE AS EUROPEAN BUSINESS DISAPPOINTS
Shares in G4S, the company that bungled the security
of last year's Olympics, slumped 11 percent on Tuesday morning,
after it said profit margins would be lower than expected in
2013 because of a difficult first quarter in Europe.
The Times
JAMIE DIMON SITS TIGHT BUT HE MAY NOT BE THERE LONG
Directors at JPMorgan Chase are fighting a rearguard
action to prevent Jamie Dimon being stripped of his chairmanship
of the bank.
CAR SALES ROAR INTO THE EUROPEAN FAST LANE
Record low rates of financing, carmakers dumping stock into
the only relatively healthy big consumer market in Europe and
the advance of cheaper-to-run vehicles are fuelling an
acceleration in British car sales.
INSURER QUITS AMID CLAIMS OF 'INSULTING TREATMENT'
One of the highest-paid women in insurance has quit her
900,000 pounds-a-year job at Jardine Lloyd Thompson amid
claims of a dispute with the chief executive, Dominic Burke.
The Independent
GEORGE OSBORNE BRACED FOR IMF CHALLENGE OVER ECONOMY
George Osborne's austerity programme faces a major challenge
today when a team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
arrives in Britain to conduct its annual "health check" on the
economy.
BETFAIR LIFTS FORECASTS TO FEND OFF CVC BID
Bid target Betfair disappointed investors hoping
for a quick cash payout, as the online gaming house set out its
defence against CVC.