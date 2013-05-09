PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 9

May 9 The Telegraph
FREE BANKING AT RISK AS EU WANTS BRITONS TO BANK ANYWHERE IN
EUROPE
European proposals that would allow Britons to switch to a
bank account in another country could hasten the demise of free
banking, experts have warned.
EUROPE ON VERGE OF TRADE WAR WITH CHINA OVER CHEAP SOLAR
PANELS
Europe is gearing up for a fresh trade war with China with
plans to impose a levy on billions of pounds worth of imports of
cheap solar panels.
UK TAX 'NOT A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD', SAYS SAINSBURY'S CHIEF
JUSTIN KING
Justin King, the chief executive of J Sainsbury,
has dealt a blow to the Coalition's claims that it is building a
competitive tax system by warning that cuts in corporation tax
are being offset by increases in other levies.
The Guardian
MARKS & SPENCER OPENS AUTOMATED WAREHOUSE FOR ONLINE SALES
Marks & Spencer is promising huge improvements to
the way it serves online shoppers after opening a fully
automated 900,000 square feet warehouse in Castle Donington on
Wednesday that will be able to handle 1 million orders a day.
INCOMING VIRGIN MEDIA CHIEF RULES OUT WAR WITH SKY FOR
FOOTBALL RIGHTS
Virgin Media's incoming chief executive has ruled
out bidding against Sky for football rights, saying the cable
group's U.S. owner John Malone and his longtime rival Rupert
Murdoch do not wake up in the morning wanting to "throttle" each
other.
RUPERT MURDOCH MUST STEP DOWN AS NEWS CORP CHAIR -
SHAREHOLDERS
Dissident shareholders are pressing once more for the media
mogul Rupert Murdoch to step down as chairman of News Corp
.
The Times
'HAIR OF THE DOG' APPROACH RISKS NEW HOUSE PRICE BUBBLE,
OPPONENTS WARN
The Chancellor's plan to breathe life into the housing
market was dismissed as a "political fix" that was unlikely to
drive economic recovery.
CHEAP U.S. LOANS HURT STANDARD CHARTERED
The wave of easy money being pumped into the global economy
by the U.S. has dented profits at emerging markets bank Standard
Chartered.