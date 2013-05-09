PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 9

May 9 The Telegraph

FREE BANKING AT RISK AS EU WANTS BRITONS TO BANK ANYWHERE IN EUROPE

European proposals that would allow Britons to switch to a bank account in another country could hasten the demise of free banking, experts have warned.

EUROPE ON VERGE OF TRADE WAR WITH CHINA OVER CHEAP SOLAR PANELS

Europe is gearing up for a fresh trade war with China with plans to impose a levy on billions of pounds worth of imports of cheap solar panels.

UK TAX 'NOT A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD', SAYS SAINSBURY'S CHIEF JUSTIN KING

Justin King, the chief executive of J Sainsbury, has dealt a blow to the Coalition's claims that it is building a competitive tax system by warning that cuts in corporation tax are being offset by increases in other levies.

The Guardian

MARKS & SPENCER OPENS AUTOMATED WAREHOUSE FOR ONLINE SALES

Marks & Spencer is promising huge improvements to the way it serves online shoppers after opening a fully automated 900,000 square feet warehouse in Castle Donington on Wednesday that will be able to handle 1 million orders a day.

INCOMING VIRGIN MEDIA CHIEF RULES OUT WAR WITH SKY FOR FOOTBALL RIGHTS

Virgin Media's incoming chief executive has ruled out bidding against Sky for football rights, saying the cable group's U.S. owner John Malone and his longtime rival Rupert Murdoch do not wake up in the morning wanting to "throttle" each other.

RUPERT MURDOCH MUST STEP DOWN AS NEWS CORP CHAIR - SHAREHOLDERS

Dissident shareholders are pressing once more for the media mogul Rupert Murdoch to step down as chairman of News Corp .

The Times

'HAIR OF THE DOG' APPROACH RISKS NEW HOUSE PRICE BUBBLE, OPPONENTS WARN

The Chancellor's plan to breathe life into the housing market was dismissed as a "political fix" that was unlikely to drive economic recovery.

CHEAP U.S. LOANS HURT STANDARD CHARTERED

The wave of easy money being pumped into the global economy by the U.S. has dented profits at emerging markets bank Standard Chartered.