PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

MARKS & SPENCER'S NEW FASHION RANGE 'A STEP IN RIGHT DIRECTION', SAYS CHIEF MARC BOLLAND

Marks & Spencer has unveiled its range of autumn and winter fashion, promising it has improved the quality of its clothing to turn around a decline in sales.

BANK OF ENGLAND BLASTS 'REPREHENSIBLE' SPYING SCANDAL AT BLOOMBERG

The Bank of England has branded Bloomberg's abuse of user information as "reprehensible", as it revealed it is launching a coordinated investigation into the spying scandal with other central banks.

The Guardian

BP AND SHELL RAIDED AFTER ALLEGATIONS THEY COLLUDED TO RIG OIL PRICES

The London offices of BP and Shell have been raided by European regulators investigating allegations they have "colluded" to rig oil prices for more than a decade.

UK PLUNGES DOWN ECONOMIC WELLBEING LEAGUE, WHILE US REMAINS TOP

The UK has plunged down an economic wellbeing league, falling from fifth place to 12th over six years, according to a new report that underlines the pressure on Britons' finances amid rising unemployment.

The Times

COME AND GET 'EM: PLAN TO OFFER RBS SHARES AT NO RISK

Treasury ministers are to consider a "big bang" plan to offer the public shares in Royal Bank of Scotland that would mean they would not have to pay any money up front.

FIRST-TIME BUYERS BACK IN HOUSING MARKET

Mortgage lending to first-time buyers increased by a fifth in March, offering fresh evidence of movement on the first step of the housing ladder.

The Independent

EX-BLACKROCK MAN HELD IN INSIDER TRADING INQUIRY

Mark Lyttleton, who worked at fund manager BlackRock for 21 years, has been caught up in the City regulator's latest sweep against insider dealing.

BETFAIR UNDER FIRE FROM INVESTORS AFTER REJECTING TAKEOVER OFFER

Betfair Group's management has come under pressure to explain itself to shareholders after throwing out a takeover bid of 950 pence a share.

AMAZON STAFF IN GERMANY STAGE STRIKE OVER PAY

German workers at the online retailer Amazon.com staged a one-day walkout on Tuesday as a dispute with unions over pay and benefits escalated.