PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 16

May 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
AMAZON MADE MORE FROM GRANTS THAN IT PAID IN UK CORPORATION
TAX
Amazon.com Inc is on a fresh collision course over
its contribution to the UK exchequer, after the American
internet giant revealed it received more money in government
grants last year than it paid in corporation tax in Britain.
PUBLIC COULD BUY RBS SHARES AT A LOSS, SAYS DAVID CAMERON
David Cameron has indicated that the Royal Bank of Scotland
could be reprivatised through a sale of shares to
millions of ordinary investors at an initial loss to the
taxpayer.
UK SHALE GAS PROGRAMME TO 'ACCELERATE'
Britain is on track to "accelerate" its shale gas programme,
according to Michael Fallon, the energy minister, as he
confirmed a new licensing round for oil and gas explorers will
take place next year.
The Guardian
HSBC WARNS ON JOBS AS COST-CUTTING CONTINUES
Some 14,000 more jobs are at risk at HSBC Holdings Plc
as its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, wields an axe
to reduce costs, boost profitability and pay bigger dividends to
shareholders.
EUROZONE NOW IN ITS LONGEST RECESSION
The eurozone has slumped into its longest recession ever,
after economic activity across the region fell for the sixth
quarter in a row.
GOOGLE LAUNCHES NEW ALL ACCESS MUSIC STREAMING SERVICE
Google Inc outstripped its arch-rival, Apple Inc
, with the launch of a subscription music streaming
service on Wednesday while simultaneously mounting a threat to
other providers such as Spotify.
The Times
OFWAT CHIEF GOES IN WAKE OF ROW WITH INDUSTRY BOSSES
One of Britain's most powerful industry regulators has
dramatically parted company with its chief executive. Regina
Finn is to leave the Water Services Regulation Authority, better
known as Ofwat, after six years.
TRAVEL GROUP RIGHTS ISSUE OFFERS ROUTE TO SECURITY
Thomas Cook Group Plc will launch a 400 million
pound rights issue on Thursday to help cut the holiday company's
1.5 billion pound debt burden.
BARRATT MOVES TO EASE DEBT BURDEN
Barratt Developments Plc, which five years after
the financial crisis remains Britain's most indebted
housebuilder, has carried out a "comprehensive refinancing" a
year ahead of schedule.
The Independent
SIR MERVYN KING BOWS OUT ON A HIGH
Sir Mervyn King said that a recovery for the beleaguered UK
economy is finally "in sight" as the Bank of England's Governor
revised up his own growth forecast for the first time since the
outbreak of the global financial crisis five years ago.
SWISS ROLE FOR LONRHO AS IT SHEDS TINY ROWLAND ROOTS
One of the most colourful chapters in corporate Britain
finally came to a close today as the 104-year-old Lonrho agreed
to a 175 million pound takeover bid from two Swiss businessmen.