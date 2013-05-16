PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
EX-BP CHIEF TONY HAYWARD TO CHAIR GLENCORE XSTRATA AFTER
SHAREHOLDER REVOLT
The City's rehabilitation of disgraced BP Plc chief
Tony Hayward is complete as he becomes the interim chairman of
the new FTSE resource titan Glencore Xstrata.
SALE OF TAXPAYERS' LLOYDS STAKE MOVES CLOSER AS SHARES NUDGE
'BREAK-EVEN'
A sale of some of the taxpayer's stake in Lloyds Banking
Group has come a step closer after the state-backed
lender's share price on Wednesday came close to reaching the
government's minimum "break-even" price.
The Guardian
INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND WARNS ON QUANTITATIVE EASING
COSTS
The Bank of England's recession-busting policy of
quantitative easing could end up costing the Treasury up to 80
billion pounds ($122.5 billion) - more than outweighing any
profits it will make from the scheme, according to new research
by the International Monetary Fund.
FRESH QUESTIONS FOR AMAZON OVER PITTANCE IT PAYS IN TAX
MPs are ready to haul Amazon.com Inc back to
parliament to answer new questions about its tax status in
Britain after a Guardian investigation's findings suggest the
online retailer is pushing the tax rule book to its limits to
minimise its tax bill.
PRU AVOIDS PAY REVOLT BUT 11 PCT VOTE AGAINST REMUNERATION
REPORT
Prudential Plc bosses escaped a full-scale pay
revolt at the insurer's annual meeting on Thursday but
shareholders accused them of greed just weeks after the company
was fined 30 million pounds by the City regulator.
The Times
RBS COST CUTTING DRIVE CLAIMS ANOTHER 1,400 JOBS
Royal Bank of Scotland will cut a further 1,400 jobs
in London and Edinburgh as part of its continuing drive to cut
costs.
'EVIL' GOOGLE ACCUSED OF TAX BILL MANIPULATION
The internet giant Google Inc ignores its own "do
no evil" mantra and uses "smoke and mirrors" to avoid paying tax
on its UK earnings, the head of the Commons Public Accounts
Committee said on Thursday.
EVERY LITTLE BIT OF DATA HELPS ASDA
Shoppers at Asda, Britain's second-biggest grocer, will be
able to scan their groceries with a smartphone application that
will help the grocer cut costs and gather customer data.
The Independent
1.6 BLN STG REFINANCING LIFTS THE DEBT CLOUD FOR THOMAS COOK
Travel giant Thomas Cook Group Plc on Thursday took
a huge step towards recovery with a 1.6 billion pound
refinancing of its vast debt, just 18 months after the 172-year
old company veered close to collapse.
SALES BOOST HELPS INSURER AVIVA EDGE TOWARDS RECOVERY
Taking tentative steps towards a recovery insurer Aviva Plc
, which has been hampered by shareholder unrest, falling
profits and operational issues in recent years, said new
business sales rose 18 per cent to 191 million pounds in the
first quarter.
TALKTALK SHOWS IT'S A BIG NOISE IN INTERNET TV
TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc on Thursday showed
Britons are embracing internet-connected TV in their droves as
the telecoms provider is signing up 12,000 customers a week, a
rate that looks more than a match for rival BT Group Plc.