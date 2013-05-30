PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 30

May 30 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CAPITA PLANS TO CLOSE O2 CALL CENTRES AND CUT THOUSANDS OF
JOBS
Capita Plc has secretly planned to shut down two O2
call centres that employ more than 1,200 staff as part
of a major outsourcing deal announced last week.
HIGH STREET FEELS SQUEEZE AS SALES FALL
Britain's high street was dealt a blow on Wednesday as a
poll revealed that retail sales this month sank at their fastest
pace in more than a year.
The Guardian
SMITHFIELD FOODS SALE TO CHINESE FIRM GIVES US PORK GIANT
ENTRY TO CHINA
China's Shuanghui International has made a $4.7 billion bid
to takeover Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork
producer, in what would be the biggest takeover of a U.S.
company by a Chinese firm to date - if it passes regulatory
hurdles.
NASDAQ TO PAY $10 MLN GOVERNMENT FINE OVER DISRUPTION TO
FACEBOOK'S IPO
Nasdaq OMX Group Inc has agreed to pay a $10
million penalty to settle federal civil charges after regulators
said its systems and decisions disrupted Facebook Inc's
public stock offering last year.
BORIS JOHNSON SIGNS 1 BLN STG DEAL FOR NEW EAST LONDON
BUSINESS PARK
London Mayor Boris Johnson says Asian Business Port, aimed
at Asian companies, would generate 20,000 jobs at Royal Albert
Dock.
The Times
INCOMING BANK GOVERNOR 'MAY DEVALUE THE POUND'
Mark Carney may trigger a fresh devaluation of the pound in
the face of soggy growth and a largely depleted policy arsenal,
the world's biggest bond fund predicted on Wednesday.
GOLDMAN AND UBS TO LEAD ROYAL MAIL FLOAT
Two of the world's biggest - and sometimes most
controversial - investment banks, Goldman Sachs Group and
UBS, are to lead the privatisation and flotation of
the Royal Mail Group .
OECD QUESTIONS OSBORNE'S BUDGET STRATEGY
A leading think-tank has raised doubts over George Osborne's
decision to shelter the NHS from spending cuts, warning about
the impact it was having on other areas of public spending.
The Independent
LLOYDS' PRIVATE BANKING BUSINESS SOLD OFF TO SWISS RIVAL UBP
Lloyds Banking Group has offloaded its
international private banking business to a Swiss rival, Union
Bancaire Privée. The lender said the deal would help it simplify
its business as it continues to recover from the financial
crisis.
U.S. TAX DODGERS TARGETED AS SWISS EASE SECRECY
Switzerland has agreed to adopt new rules that would free
its banks to reach settlements with the U.S. authorities as they
go after wealthy Americans suspected of using the European
country's financial secrecy regime to evade taxes.