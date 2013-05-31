PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
EUROPE ROWS BACK ON FTT PLANS
European countries pressing for a 30 billion pound financial
transaction tax are rowing back on their plans in the face of
international opposition and concerns about the economic damage
the levy could cause.
()
BANKS PLAY GUESSING GAME ON LOSSES, SAYS BARCLAYS
Banks are very poor predictors of the risks on their balance
sheets, according to a report by analysts at Barclays Plc
. Despite their reputation for over optimism, most banks
appear to be far more pessimistic about their likely losses than
turns out to be the case.
()
NEWS CORP TO CUT TIES WITH LONDON MARKET
News Corp, which is also listed on the Nasdaq
in New York and in Mr Murdoch's native Australia, said
it would delist on June 28 after London trades dropped to less
than 1 percent of global volumes.
()
The Guardian
US JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE MODESTLY AS ECONOMIC GROWTH REVISED
DOWN
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose 10,000
last week to a seasonally adjusted 354,000 - a sign layoffs have
increased. But the level of applications is consistent with
steady hiring.
()
GOOGLE TO UNVEIL MOTO X AS IT TAKES SMARTPHONE BATTLE TO
APPLE
Google Inc has turned its guns on Apple Inc
by revealing plans for low-cost, futuristic
smartphones, assembled not in south-east Asia but by 2,000
workers at a plant in Texas.
()
The Times
PAYDAY LENDERS EXPLOITED POOR AS OFFICE OF FAIR TRADING
STOOD BY, SAY MPS
The Office of Fair Trading is lambasted by a parliamentary
committee as "ineffective and timid" in failing to stamp out
sharp practice in the payday loans industry.
()
RYANAIR LOSING GRIP ON AER LINGUS STAKE AFTER 'BIZARRE'
RULING
Ryanair Holdings Plc might have to sell its stake in
Aer Lingus Group because of concerns that its holding
could damage competition on fares and routes, the Competition
Commission said on Thursday.
()
The Independent
CASH-RICH ELECTRA HAS THE EDGE ON RIVALS IN ACQUISITIONS
HUNT
Electra Private Equity said it expects to gain the upper
hand this year on rivals struggling to raise new funds to
invest. It also said that it expects to pick up assets from
financial institutions such as banks as they continue to slim
down their balance sheets.
()
HOUSE PRICES ARE RACING AHEAD AS STIMULUS FOR THE MARKET
KICKS IN
House prices are rising at the fastest annual pace for 18
months as the government's steroid boost for the property market
kicks in, Nationwide said on Thursday.