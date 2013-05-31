PRESS DIGEST - British Business - May 31

May 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

EUROPE ROWS BACK ON FTT PLANS

European countries pressing for a 30 billion pound financial transaction tax are rowing back on their plans in the face of international opposition and concerns about the economic damage the levy could cause.

BANKS PLAY GUESSING GAME ON LOSSES, SAYS BARCLAYS

Banks are very poor predictors of the risks on their balance sheets, according to a report by analysts at Barclays Plc . Despite their reputation for over optimism, most banks appear to be far more pessimistic about their likely losses than turns out to be the case.

NEWS CORP TO CUT TIES WITH LONDON MARKET

News Corp, which is also listed on the Nasdaq in New York and in Mr Murdoch's native Australia, said it would delist on June 28 after London trades dropped to less than 1 percent of global volumes.

The Guardian

US JOBLESS CLAIMS RISE MODESTLY AS ECONOMIC GROWTH REVISED DOWN

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose 10,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 354,000 - a sign layoffs have increased. But the level of applications is consistent with steady hiring.

GOOGLE TO UNVEIL MOTO X AS IT TAKES SMARTPHONE BATTLE TO APPLE

Google Inc has turned its guns on Apple Inc by revealing plans for low-cost, futuristic smartphones, assembled not in south-east Asia but by 2,000 workers at a plant in Texas.

The Times

PAYDAY LENDERS EXPLOITED POOR AS OFFICE OF FAIR TRADING STOOD BY, SAY MPS

The Office of Fair Trading is lambasted by a parliamentary committee as "ineffective and timid" in failing to stamp out sharp practice in the payday loans industry.

RYANAIR LOSING GRIP ON AER LINGUS STAKE AFTER 'BIZARRE' RULING

Ryanair Holdings Plc might have to sell its stake in Aer Lingus Group because of concerns that its holding could damage competition on fares and routes, the Competition Commission said on Thursday.

The Independent

CASH-RICH ELECTRA HAS THE EDGE ON RIVALS IN ACQUISITIONS HUNT

Electra Private Equity said it expects to gain the upper hand this year on rivals struggling to raise new funds to invest. It also said that it expects to pick up assets from financial institutions such as banks as they continue to slim down their balance sheets.

HOUSE PRICES ARE RACING AHEAD AS STIMULUS FOR THE MARKET KICKS IN

House prices are rising at the fastest annual pace for 18 months as the government's steroid boost for the property market kicks in, Nationwide said on Thursday.