PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 3

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CRISIS-TORN CO-OP BANK SUFFERS CASH BREAKDOWN
Troubled Co-Operative Bank suffered a breakdown
in some of its cash machine services on Sunday as executives
wrestled with rescue plans to ease a financial crisis.
KEY FRANCHISE ROLE FOR SUSPENDED OFFICIAL
One of the three civil servants suspended over the
50-million-pound ($75.80 million) West Coast rail fiasco is now
playing a key role overseeing a competition for a 15-year
contract to run trains between London and the Essex coast.
The Guardian
EUROZONE UNEMPLOYMENT HITS NEW HIGH WITH QUARTER OF
UNDER-25S JOBLESS
Overall eurozone unemployment rose to 12.2 percent in April,
with young jobless rate up slightly at 24.4 percent from 24.3
percent in March
The Times
BARCLAYS DRAGGED INTO MONEY LAUNDERING PROBE
Barclays has been dragged into the scandal
engulfing Liberty Reserve, the cash-transfer business accused of
running the biggest money laundering racket in American history.
SPANISH GIANT TO BUY LUTON AIRPORT
The Spanish group AENA, which owns nearly 70 hubs around the
globe, is believed to have exercised its right to become the new
owner of Luton under an agreement with the largest shareholder.
OLIGARCHS PLEAD FOR MORE TIME ON 3.3 BLN STG ENRC BID
The oligarch founders of ENRC will tomorrow ask for
an extension to the deadline for their 3.3-billion-pound
takeover of the troubled mining giant.
The Independent
LONDON FLOOD DEFENCE PROJECT HAS ENGINEERS GEARING UP TO BID
Britain's biggest engineering businesses are circling a
project designed to protect 1.25 million Londoners and 200
billion pounds of property from flooding until the end of the
century.
SQUEEZE ON CONSUMER SPENDING HITS TESCO
Tesco will confirm a fall in UK sales this week, as
cash-strapped consumers continue to rein in spending on
big-ticket electricals.