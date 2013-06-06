PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 7

June 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

EDF DOESN'T HAVE US OVER A BARREL IN HINKLEY NUCLEAR TALKS, SAYS MICHAEL FALLON

Ministers and EDF still disagree on "five or six" issues over the building of Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation, Michael Fallon has said, insisting the French company does not have the government "over a barrel."

HEATHROW LOOKS TO BUILD THIRD RUNWAY TO SOUTH-WEST

Heathrow Airport is said to be changing its plans for a third runway and considering building a new one to the southwest of its site, rather than to the north.

BANKERS HIRED TO WORK ON IPO OF ESTATE AGENCY FOXTONS

Estate agency Foxtons has appointed bankers to work on a float that could take place within months, continuing the run of property companies cashing in on rising sentiment around the sector.

SPORTS DIRECT TO CLOSE 20 REPUBLIC STORES AFTER LANDLORD ROW

Sports Direct is to close 20 Republic stores after two of the UK's biggest property companies rejected a proposal to renegotiate the leases.

The Guardian

BRUSSELS FIGHTS BACK IN GREEK CRISIS BLAME GAME

The European commission on Thursday strongly defended its handling of the Greek crisis after the withering criticism in a report by the International Monetary Fund.

HSBC HIT BY NEW YORK STATE SUIT OVER ALLEGED FAILURE TO PROTECT HOMEOWNERS

HSBC ignored a law designed to protect struggling homeowners and in doing so put them at greater risk of losing their homes, according to a lawsuit filed against the British bank by the state of New York on Tuesday.

The Times

POTENTIAL SECURITY RISK WITH BT'S HUAWEI CONTRACT OVERLOOKED

The Intelligence and Security Committee has launched a stinging rebuke on the Civil Service for its failure to alert ministers to the potential national security threat posed by a key telecoms contract for three years.

NETWORK RAIL DEBT STEAMS PAST 30 BLN STG

Network Rail's net debt has soared past 30 billion pounds, the rail infrastructure company said on Thursday.

The Independent

MARKS & SPENCER BOSS MARC BOLLAND MISSES 2.9 MLN STG SHARES BONUS

Marks & Spencer boss Marc Bolland missed out on a shares bonus worth a potential 2.9 million pounds after the retailer delivered its worst annual profits for four years, but still earned a total pay package worth 2.1 million pounds.

SERVICES SURGE LIFTS HOPES FOR UK ECONOMY GROWTH SPURT

A May surge for the UK's dominant services firms yesterday fuelled hopes of growing momentum behind the economic recovery.

MORE SECURITY CHAOS FOR G4S IN FACE OF INVESTOR AND ACTIVIST FURY

The security company G4S could not even keep control of its own annual meeting on Thursday as the group's management - infamous for its mishandling of the London Olympics contract - was assailed by protesters from the floor and a large number of shareholders angry at executive pay.