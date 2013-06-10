PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
LLOYDS STARTS SEARCH FOR TSB CHAIRMAN
Lloyds Banking Group has taken the first major step
towards listing its 632-branch TSB unit on the London Stock
Exchange by hiring head hunters to find a chairman for the
business. ()
INVESTORS TRY TO SALVAGE RETURNS FROM HIBU
Shareholders in Hibu, the former Yellow Pages
business, are attempting to drum up support to avoid being
frozen out of a rescue deal that would leave them without any
return on their worthless investment and could lead to job cuts
among the 13,000 strong international work force. ()
The Guardian
OSBORNE URGED TO DISTRIBUTE RBS AND LLOYDS SHARES AMONG
VOTERS
George Osborne will be urged on Monday to fire the starting
gun on a sell-off of the government's stake in Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group by offering shares
worth 1,650 pounds ($2,600) a person to 48 million taxpayers. ()
ROGER CARR SET TO BE NAMED BAE SYSTEMS CHAIRMAN
Roger Carr is set to be named chairman of BAE Systems
, as the defence firm attempts to move on following its
failed 30-billion-pound merger bid with European rival EADS
. ()
The Times
CANADIANS TO PULL THE PLUG ON OFFER FOR SEVERN TRENT
With the water group's board adamant that it would not talk
to its stalker at the 22-pounds-per-share that was on the table,
sources close to the takeover group indicated last night that
its plans would be dropped. ()
OFWAT CALLS ON OUTSIDERS TO REVIEW WATER BILLS
A leadership crisis at the water industry regulator has
prompted an unprecedented outsourcing of the upcoming
multibillion-pound review of household bills to a firm of
outside consultants, overseen by an inexperienced executive. ()
The Independent
RIVALS TRAIL BEHIND FAST-GROWING SAINSBURY'S
Sainsbury's will cement its position as the
fastest-growing of the listed supermarkets this week by posting
another rise in revenue. ()
ANOTHER FOREIGN-BILLIONAIRE BATTLE LOOMS IN HIGH COURT
Commerzbank AG has launched high court
proceedings against the Turkish billionaire Mehmet Karamehmet in
the latest international dispute to be brought to Britain. ()