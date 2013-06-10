PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GLENCORE CONFIRMS ITALIAN POLICE PROBING 'TAX EVASION'
Anglo-Swiss commodities trader Glencore Xstrata has
confirmed the Italian tax authorities are reviewing some
transactions between its plant in Portovesme and Glencore. ()
SHALE COULD FUEL UK FOR 10 YEARS, SAY EXPERTS The U.S.
government's Energy
PUNCH TAVERNS IN FRESH CRISIS AS DEBT RESTRUCTURING 'FAILS
TO WIN INVESTOR SUPPORT' Punch Taverns has been plunged
into a fresh crisis after indications that revised proposals to
restructure its 2.4 billion pounds ($3.73 billion) of
securitised debt had failed to win the support of key investors.
()
LENIGAS QUITS FASTJET AFTER LATEST BUST-UP David Lenigas,
the combative chairman of FastJet, is leaving the
African start-up airline after a bust-up with its proposed new
owners. ()
The Guardian
ASTRAZENECA TO BUY U.S. RESPIRATORY DRUG SPECIALIST PEARL
AstraZeneca is to buy the U.S. respiratory drug
specialist Pearl Therapeutics for up to $1.15 billion as
Britain's second biggest drugmaker steps up a drive to rebuild
its product pipeline via deal-making.
INFLUENTIAL CREATIVE DIRECTOR QUITS TROUBLED MULBERRY
Mulberry Group's influential creative director, Emma
Hill, is set to quit the fashion retailer after six years at the
company, sending shares down 8 percent.
The Times
HAMMOND ANNOUNCES 'OFCOM FOR DEFENCE' UK's Ministry of
Defence is set to give up day-to-day management of the
acquisition of military hardware and supplies in an attempt to
cut procurement waste running at up to 2.2 billion pounds a
year.
HIGH JUMP FOR G4S AS A WEALTH OF SUPPORT IS REVEALED The new
boss of G4S was given a significant vote of confidence
yesterday when Bill Gates revealed that his funds had
accumulated 109 million pounds-worth of shares in the embattled
security company.
The Independent
GIVE AWAY 34-BLN-STG RBS AND LLOYDS BANK SHARES TO
TAXPAYERS, GEORGE OSBORNE TOLD The Coalition should embark on
the largest privatisation ever seen in the UK and hand shares in
state-owned banks to taxpayers ahead of the next general
election, the Chancellor's favourite think tank has claimed.