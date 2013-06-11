PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
UK CHALLENGES 'ILLEGAL' EU POWER TO BAN SHORT-SELLING
The Government has challenged new European Union powers to
regulate financial markets as "unlawful" and an "institutional
revolution" by the back door, during a legal challenge in
Europe's Luxembourg court.
()
RBS 'SHOULD BE MORE LIKE CANADIAN BANK', DOCUMENTS SHOW
Davide Serra, co-founder of Algebris Investments, was
pictured clutching a presentation on the Royal Bank of Scotland
, entitled "the case for improving viability", which
appeared to recommend that the lender should become more like a
Canadian bank.
()
FURNITURE RETAILER DWELL CLOSE TO COLLAPSE
Dwell, the upmarket furniture retailer, is close to
collapsing into administration, putting 200 jobs at risk.
()
BAE SNAPS UP CYBER SECURITY RECRUITS
Almost half of the trainees recruited by BAE Systems
this year will join the defence giant's burgeoning
cyber and security business as companies look to protect
themselves against increasing cyber threats.
()
LLOYDS CUSTOMERS URGED TO FIGHT PPI REJECTIONS
Campaigner Martin Lewis was today telling customers that
having a PPI claim rejected by Lloyds was "part of the
dance", following an expose of the bank's complaints procedures.
()
SEVERN TRENT INVESTORS 'DISAPPOINTED' OVER LACK OF
COMMUNICATION
The board of Severn Trent is facing pressure from
investors after a Borealis-led consortium abandoned a 5.3
billion pound bid approach following an alleged lack of
communication between the two sides.
()
The Guardian
NEWS CORP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE BREAKUP PLAN
News Corp shareholders formally approved a plan to
split the media giant's troubled publishing assets from its
entertainment division on Tuesday at a special meeting in New
York.
()
U.S. HIRING OUTLOOK HEALTHIER THAN ANY TIME SINCE 2008
More employers in the United States plan to hire workers in
the next quarter than in any period since the fourth quarter of
2008, according to a survey by Manpower Group, the global
employment services giant.
()
The Times
GSK HALTS DRUG TRIALS OVER 'FAKE RESEARCH' SCANDAL
The top scientist at GlaxoSmithKline's drug
development operation in China has been dismissed for allegedly
fabricating research into a potentially groundbreaking approach
to tackling multiple sclerosis.
()
BRITVIC MERGER WITH AG BARR IN DOUBT AS SOFT DRINKS RIVALS
PLAY HARDBALL
A 2 billion pound-plus merger between Britvic and
A.G. Barr was looking increasingly unlikely last night,
despite provisional clearance for the deal from the Competition
Commission.
()
PARTIES TRADE INSULTS AFTER BANKER LOSES KNIGHTHOOD
The disgraced former chief executive of HBOS has been
stripped of his knighthood after the bank he ran needed a £20.5
billion taxpayer rescue.
()
The Independent
THE REAL LEGACY OF RECESSION IS FALLING WAGES AND
PRODUCTIVITY
Britain is experiencing the lowest productivity levels ever
recorded in a recession - despite more people staying in work
and enduring lower wages, a new study claims today.
()
GALLIFORD TRY IN 2.5 BLN STG FLOOD DEAL
The construction group Galliford Try has grabbed a
place on a 2.5 billion pound flood defence contract that has
suffered from flaws similar to the West Coast rail fiasco.