PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 13

The Telegraph
TREASURY OUSTS RBS CHIEF EXECUTIVE STEPHEN HESTER Hester,
who has run RBS since the height of the financial crisis
in November 2008, has been asked to depart to allow the sale of
the Government's 81 percent stake in the bank by the end of next
year. ()
VODAFONE BIDS FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND IN TV AND COST-CUTTING
MOVE Vodafone has mounted a bid for Kabel Deutschland
, Germany's biggest cable company, as part of its plan
to shore up its European businesses with pay TV assets and cost
cutting. ()
BRAWL BREAKS OUT OVER PUNCH TAVERNS' DEBT A disagreement
over how to restructure Punch Taverns' 2.4-billion-pound
($3.76 billion) debt has deteriorated into a very public bar
room brawl between the pub company's board and a powerful group
of lenders. ()
ROLLS ROYCE WORKING WITH JAPANESE AIRLINE TO FIX LATEST
DREAMLINER PROBLEM Rolls-Royce said it was working with
Japan's All Nippon Airways after the airline was forced
to cancel a Dreamliner flight following an engine problem. ()
The Guardian
GOVERNMENT DENIES FIRST GREAT WESTERN FRANCHISE TALKS ARE IN
LIMBO The government has denied claims that franchise extension
talks with FirstGroup over the Great Western rail
franchise are in trouble after the state-owned Directly Operated
Railways filed preparatory paperwork to take over the line. ()
SAINSBURY'S CHIEF CALLS FOR ACTION TO TAX ONLINE RIVALS
Sainsbury's chief executive Justin King has attacked
the government for creating an unfair burden on high-street
retailers by not doing more to tax online-only rivals such as
Amazon.com. ()
The Times
DRAGON'S DEAL KEEPS CAAN OUT OF LINE OF FIRE James Caan has
been spared a potentially embarrassing public grilling about his
business dealings after his lawyers struck an eleventh-hour deal
with two recruiters who had accused the entrepreneur of reneging
on a multimillion-pound deal. ()
The Independent
O2 CUTTING 400 MORE JOBS, SAYS UNION Union leaders on
Wednesday claimed that mobile phone giant O2 plans to make a
further 400 workers redundant. ()
PERSIMMON AND TRAVIS PERKINS CELEBRATE PROMOTION TO FTSE-100
Housebuilder Persimmon and builders' merchant Travis
Perkins will celebrate promotion to London's top 100
share index on Wednesday amid increasing optimism over the
property market. ()