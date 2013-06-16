PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph STEPHEN HESTER: RBS SALE 'COULD TAKE A DECADE' The outgoing chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland , Stephen Hester, has revealed that it could take up to a decade for the taxpayers to be paid back their 45 billion pound ($70.55 billion) stake in the bank. ()

The Guardian

UK SPIED ON G20 ALLIES AT LONDON SUMMIT British intelligence agency set up fake Internet cafés to gather information in 2009. Documents uncovered by the NSA whistleblower, Edward Snowden, reveal surveillance of G20 delegates' emails and BlackBerrys. ()

The Times

DRINKS WIZARD WALSH TO CHAIR CATERER COMPASS Paul Walsh, the mastermind behind the success of Diageo, the drinks giant, is to become chairman of Compass as the extraordinary reshuffle of the FTSE 100's leadership gathers pace.()

LLOYDS SPLASHES OUT ON POSH WELLIES Lloyds in the running to become a shareholder in Joules. The private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group is a front-runner to take a stake in clothing and boot brand Joules. ()

Sky News

CO-OP BANK TO FILL 1.4 BLN STG HOLE BY 2015 The Co-operative Group will be given until 2015 to complete a 1.4 billion pound repair job on the balance sheet of its struggling bank under a deal to be announced on Monday.