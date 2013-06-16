PRESS DIGEST - British Business - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
STEPHEN HESTER: RBS SALE 'COULD TAKE A DECADE'
The outgoing chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland
, Stephen Hester, has revealed that it could take up to a
decade for the taxpayers to be paid back their 45 billion pound
($70.55 billion) stake in the bank.
The Guardian
UK SPIED ON G20 ALLIES AT LONDON SUMMIT
British intelligence agency set up fake Internet cafés to gather
information in 2009. Documents uncovered by the NSA
whistleblower, Edward Snowden, reveal surveillance of G20
delegates' emails and BlackBerrys.
The Times
DRINKS WIZARD WALSH TO CHAIR CATERER COMPASS
Paul Walsh, the mastermind behind the success of Diageo,
the drinks giant, is to become chairman of Compass as the
extraordinary reshuffle of the FTSE 100's leadership gathers
pace.
LLOYDS SPLASHES OUT ON POSH WELLIES
Lloyds in the running to become a shareholder in Joules. The
private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group is a
front-runner to take a stake in clothing and boot brand Joules.
Sky News
CO-OP BANK TO FILL 1.4 BLN STG HOLE BY 2015
The Co-operative Group will be given until 2015 to
complete a 1.4 billion pound repair job on the balance sheet of
its struggling bank under a deal to be announced on Monday.