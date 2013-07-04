PRESS DIGEST - British Business - July 4

July 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

DUBLIN AIRPORT 'AN ALTERNATIVE HUB TO HEATHROW'

Air passengers in the north of England and Scotland are increasingly flying to America via Dublin to avoid Heathrow, according to Irish carrier Aer Lingus. ()

PRIVATE EQUITY GIANTS EYE CARD FACTORY

A collection of private equity giants are battling it out to acquire British greeting card retailer Card Factory. ()

POTENTIAL WHITE KNIGHTS IN TALKS WITH NICOLE FARHI ADMINISTRATORS

The administrators for upmarket fashion chain Nicole Farhi say they are already in discussions with bidders interested in rescuing the collapsed company. ()

ENERGY SUPPLIERS TOLD TO WEED OUT ILLEGAL CANNABIS FARMS

Energy suppliers are being enlisted into Britain's war on drugs, with new proposals calling on them to hunt down illegal cannabis farms costing households 70 million pounds a year in "stolen" electricity. ()

The Guardian

UK ECONOMY 'BUOYANT' AS SERVICES SECTOR GROWS AT FASTEST RATE IN TWO YEARS

Hopes of an economic recovery are growing as the UK's dominant services sector expanded at its fastest rate in more than two years, according to monthly data. ()

LORD ADONIS DEFENDS HS2 FOLLOWING CLAIMS IT IS AN 'EXPENSIVE MISTAKE'

Lord Adonis, the architect of High Speed 2 for the last Labour government, has launched an impassioned defence of the 50 billion pound rail link from London to the north of England after his former Cabinet colleague Lord Mandelson attacked the plan as an "expensive mistake". ()

SLASH COST OF CHANGING FIBRE-OPTIC BROADBAND PROVIDER, SAYS OFCOM

The cost of changing fibre-optic broadband providers could be slashed by as much as 80 percent, and new contracts reduced from a year to just one month, under proposals from the telecoms watchdog Ofcom. ()

LONDON BANKER ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF TAX FRAUD

A senior London banker was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of tax fraud. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said the suspected fraud was in relation to a personal tax return and was not related to the man's employment.()

The Times

DWELL SAVED, BUT CAN ITS CUSTOMERS CELEBRATE?

The bankrupt furniture chain Dwell has been rescued by its founder - although customers left out of pocket by its collapse are yet to discover their fate. ()

MARKET IS OPEN ON WHO WILL BE NEXT LLOYD'S CHIEF

Lloyd's of London's longest-serving chief executive is to quit at the end of the year, raising the prospect that the world's oldest insurance market could be left with a vacant top job. ()

The Independent

FLYBE HIRES EX-EASYJET MAN SAAD HAMMAD FOR TURNAROUND

Flybe today put a new pilot in its corporate cockpit, hiring a former easyJet boss to attempt to steer the struggling airline to calmer skies. ()

JAPANESE EXECUTIVES AT CENTRE OF OLYMPUS FRAUD AVOID JAIL

The Japanese establishment closed ranks around the disgraced former bosses of the Olympus cameras giant today, refusing to jail them for one of the biggest corporate scandals in the country's history. ()