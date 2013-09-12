PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 12

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TSB TO GET 240 MLN STG BOOST FROM LLOYDS

Lloyds Banking Group has been told it must provide support to new lender TSB to boost its profits by 200 million pounds ($316 million) over the next four years. The 631-branch lender TSB was spun out of Lloyds and launched on the high street on Monday. ()

DEUTSCHE BANK ORDERED TO REHIRE TRADERS UNLAWFULLY SACKED IN LIBOR PROBE

Deutsche Bank has been told to rehire four traders who were unlawfully fired as part of the lender's investigation into the manipulation of interest rates. ()

FUND MANAGERS 'WILL BE REPLACED BY COMPUTERS'

Standard Life Investments, the global investment manager, has proposed that there will soon be no need for fund managers. In a report published this month by the investment firm, they argue that long-term strategy fund managers could soon be replaced by machines. ()

The Guardian

LONDON BLACK CAB PRODUCTION RESTARTS SIX MONTHS AFTER CHINESE RESCUE

The production line for London black cabs resumed on Wednesday, six months after the company behind the famous vehicles was rescued by the Chinese Geely Group. ()

UK UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 7.7 PCT

Britain's unemployment rate has fallen to 7.7 percent, in the first tentative step towards the 7 percent target Bank of England governor Mark Carney says may signal an economy strong enough to withstand a rise in interest rates. ()

The Times

ROYAL MAIL FLOAT COULD CLASH WITH STRIKE ACTION

The start of Royal Mail's privatisation process, which is expected to value the state-owned postal network at between 2.5 billion pounds and 3 billion pounds, will put the float on a timetable that could clash with the biggest industrial action at delivery service in years. ()

VODAFONE BURNS MIDNIGHT OIL WITH DEAL IN BALANCE

The British company needed to secure 75 percent of the shares in Kabel Deutschland by midnight or face the prospect of its 6.6 billion pound offer lapsing. At the last count, Vodafone controlled less than 20 percent of the shares and insiders said that it was too close to call whether it would succeed with its offer. ()

LORD GOLD TO HEAD UP SERCO INQUIRY

Serco has appointed Lord Gold to lead its internal inquiry into allegations that it defrauded the government in a 285 million pound prisoner transport contract. ()

The Independent

YELLOW PAGES INVESTORS ACCUSE BOARD OF DERELICTION OF DUTY

Angry shareholders in collapsed Yellow Pages publisher Hibu are urging British financial watchdogs and Business Secretary Vince Cable to investigate the conduct of the company's directors. ()

SPORTS DIRECT ON THE RIGHT TRACK WITH 260 MLN STG PROFIT

Sales from Sports Direct, which is controlled by the billionaire Newcastle United owner, rose by 18 percent in the three months to the end of July, with gross profit up 23 percent at 260 million pounds. ()