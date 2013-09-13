PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers.
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BANKS MAY HAVE TO RAISE EXTRA 50 BLN STG UNDER EMERGING
'BASEL IV'
Britain's major banks may have to raise 50 billion pounds
($79.13 billion) in fresh capital as international regulators
"gold-plate" the new industry standards, according to a KPMG
report released on Thursday. ()
EU MARKET REGULATOR HAS NO POWER TO BAN SHORT-SELLING, SAYS
TOP ADVISER TO EUROPEAN COURT OF JUSTICE
Emergency powers allowing the EU's Paris-based financial
markets regulator to ban short-selling are illegal and should be
scrapped following a British challenge, according to a legal
opinion from the European courts. ()
HOMEBASE SALES SIZZLE AS DIY CHAIN POSTS STRONGEST GROWTH IN
A DECADE
Britain's sizzling summer helped Homebase to post
its strongest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade, as
the parent company which also owns Argos said it was in "good
shape" ahead of the key Christmas trading period. ()
The Guardian
VODAFONE GETS GREEN LIGHT FOR 6.5 BLN STG KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
TAKEOVER
Vodafone is to take control of Germany's largest
cable company after 75 percent of Kabel Deutschland
shareholders voted in favour of a buyout. ()
ROYAL MAIL STAFF SET TO STRIKE AFTER MINISTERS UNVEIL PLANS
FOR 3 BLN STG SELL-OFF
Royal Mail staff are set to disrupt postal services in a
rolling programme of strikes after ministers unveiled plans for
a 3 billion pound privatisation of the postal service within six
weeks. ()
JOHN LEWIS PARTNERSHIP PROFITS FALL NEARLY 40 PCT
A holiday pay underpayment and a bill for redundancy costs
led to a near 40 percent dive in half-year profits at the John
Lewis Partnership despite strong sales. ()
MORRISONS CUTS BACK BIG STORE GROWTH TO FOCUS ON SMALL SHOPS
AND ONLINE SERVICE
The supermarket "race for space" is history, Morrisons
said on Thursday as it joined Tesco in scaling
back big store growth to focus on online shopping and smaller
convenience stores amid slowing sales and profit. ()
The Times
MIRROR GROUP SHARES FALL AS IT REVEALS PHONE HACKING PROBE
The newspaper group Trinity Mirror confirmed on
Thursday that it is being investigated as a corporate suspect
over allegations of phone hacking. ()
KIER GROUP BUILDS MOMENTUM DESPITE FALLING PROFITS
Signs of recovery in construction and maintenance has
encouraged Kier Group to increase its final dividend,
despite a fall in annual profits. ()
VIRGIN ACTIVE'S NEW CHIEF TO MAKE A DASH FOR EUROPE
Virgin Active will today appoint a new chief executive as
the fitness chain limbers up for expansion into countries
including France, Germany and China en route to a stock market
listing. ()
The Independent
RETAILERS IN TALKS OVER CASH FOR FACTORY VICTIMS
Some of the biggest high street clothes retailers have met
in Geneva to discuss providing up to 54 million euros ($71.87
million) compensation to the victims of two garment factory
disasters in Bangladesh and improving safety. ()
STORES DEALS BRING DUNKIN' DONUTS TO UK
Dunkin' Donuts will have another bite at the UK
market after announcing plans to open 150 new restaurants over
the next five years. ()
STANLEY GIBBONS PLANS 42 MLN STG BID TO COIN IT IN
Stanley Gibbons, the rare stamps dealership, could become a
giant of the coin collecting world after yesterday making a 42
million pound approach to numismatic specialist Noble
Investments. ()