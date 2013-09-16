PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
CO-OP RESTRUCTURE CHALLENGED
A group of Co-operative bondholders is seeking to
establish a formal committee to negotiate the bank's
restructuring proposals. ()
LEIGH-PEMBERTON TO BE NEW HEAD OF UKFI
The British Treasury will on Monday name James
Leigh-Pemberton as the new chief executive of UK Financial
Investments, the body that oversees the taxpayer's stakes in
Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds. ()
ANTI-HS2 PARTY MAY FIELD CANDIDATES IN 2015 POLLS
Opponents of the high-speed rail link between London and the
North may contest seats far from the proposed line, as critics
believe enmity to HS2 has spread across the country in recent
months. ()
The Guardian
CYBERGANG FOILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY HACKING INTO LONDON BANK
Scotland Yard described the cyber-attack on a Santander
branch in Surrey Quays shopping centre, south-east
London, as the most sophisticated case of its kind that police
had encountered. ()
ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION COULD COST RURAL TORIES THEIR
SEATS, SAYS THINKTANK
Rural Conservative MPs are worried that the Tory-led
privatisation of Royal Mail is so unpopular with voters that it
may cost them their seats at the next general election. ()
The Times
REGULATOR WARNS ABOUT RISK OF INSURANCE BUBBLE
The City regulator is monitoring the flood of new capital
into the insurance markets amid fears that it might stoke the
same risk bubble that sparked the last financial crisis. ()
ITALIAN PARTNER HITS OUT AT GLAXO'S TRIAL SECRECY
One of Italy's top medical institutes has abandoned a
research tie-up with GlaxoSmithKline after firing a
broadside at the drug company for its "secretive" and
"inflexible" policies. ()
The Independent
NOW AMAZON EMBROILED IN EU TAX PROBE
Amazon is under threat of being subjected to a
fresh tax inquiry, it has been reported. The online retail giant
has been dogged by controversy over its UK tax affairs and is
now said to be in the sights of European regulators. ()
MERGERMARKET SELL-OFF HAS PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRMS PONDERING
BIDS
A host of private-equity firms are mulling bids for
Mergermarket, the online bible for City rumour and gossip that
is being offloaded by Financial Times-owner Pearson. ()