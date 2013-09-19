PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

FTSE BOSSES SHOW PAY RESTRAINT

Executives at the blue-chip companies have seen bonuses fall for the second year in a row, according to a survey of FTSE-350 compensation levels by accountancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers. ()

UK AD MARKET REBOUND BOOSTS M&C SAATCHI

The company, set up by advertising moguls Maurice and Charles Saatchi in the mid-1990s after they were ousted from the Saatchi & Saatchi agency they had found, reported a 6 percent rise in half-year pretax profit to 9.3 million pounds ($14.85 million). ()

BRITAIN'S LARGEST NURSERY CHAIN BUSY BEES SET TO BE BOUGHT BY CANADIAN PENSION FUND

Busy Bees, Britain's largest nursery chain, is set to be acquired by the Ontario Teachers' Pensions Fund in a 220 million pound deal. ()

The Guardian

IPHONE 5 UK PRE-ORDERS WELL DOWN ON PREVIOUS YEARS, NETWORKS SAY

Network operators in the UK are reporting weaker than expected demand for the colourful iPhone 5C, the lower-priced model Apple investors hoped would be a mass market hit. Pre-orders are just one tenth of those seen in previous iPhone launches, according to an operator, who blamed the tepid advance sales on the unexpectedly high price. ()

IS BRITAIN BACK TO BEING THE SICK MAN OF EUROPE?

Britain's productivity has gone into reverse since 2007, and the gap with the U.S. and Germany is now as big as it was two decades ago. ()

The Times

LIBOR AND BRENT CRUDE TO BE REGULATED IN EU SHAKE-UP

Europe tabled a web of regulations on Wednesday to fight benchmark rigging on the financial and commodities markets.

LIFE INSURERS FLOUT RULES OVER PAYMENTS TO ADVISERS, SAYS FCA

Life insurers have been flouting new rules that ban inducement payments to financial advisers in exchange for product sales, according to Britain's Financial Conduct Authority. ()

HOUSING BUBBLE TALK 'RUBBISH', SAYS REDROW CHAIRMAN

Steve Morgan, the housing tycoon and owner of Wolverhampton Wanderers, has lambasted predictions of a looming house price bubble as "hysterical rubbish". ()

SMITHS GROUP BOSS LIVES UP TO WORD AND PAYS OUT

Smiths Group shares hit a two-and-a-half-year high last night as the industrial conglomerate said it would be issuing a special dividend to shareholders. ()

FOXTONS SET TO GO AT 650 MLN STG

Demand for the flotation of the London estate agency Foxtons has been so intense because of the capital's property boom that seven buyers are understood to be fighting for every new share. ()

CANNABIS AID FOR EPILEPTICS BEGINS TRIALS

A cannabis-based treatment for epileptics is being tested on patients for the first time by GW Pharmaceuticals, the AIM-quoted drug developer. ()

The Independent

RBS BOSS HAMPTON IN RUNNING FOR GSK CHAIR

Britain's biggest drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, is set to appoint Royal Bank of Scotland's Sir Philip Hampton as its new chairman. ()

SIR RICHARD BRANSON'S SPACE PROGRAMME 'MONTHS AWAY' FROM LIFT OFF

Entrepreneur Richard Branson has claimed his latest venture, Virgin Galactic, is just "months away" from launching its ambitious space programme. ()