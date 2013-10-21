PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
JPMORGAN AGREES $13 BLN SETTLEMENT WITH US JUSTICE
DEPARTMENT
JP Morgan, America's biggest bank, has reached a $13
billion deal with U.S. regulators to settle claims that it
mis-sold bundles of toxic mortgage debt to investors in the
build up to the financial crisis. ()
LLOYDS GAVE 10 MLN STG LOAN TO FORMULA ONE'S WORST PERFORMER
BEFORE SALE
Taxpayer-owned Lloyds Banking Group gave a 10
million pound ($16.19 million) loan to Formula One's
worst-performing team, Marussia, before selling its stake,
according to recently released documents. ()
BLOW FOR M&S AS ANOTHER SENIOR EXEC DEPARTS
Gillian Whittle, the recently promoted development and
buying director, will join the Australian retail group Target
, adding to the pressure on Marks and Spencer Group
Chief Executive Marc Bolland. Analysts expect a drop in
sales this quarter. ()
The Guardian
VODAFONE BOSSES TO COLLECT 56 MLN STG WINDFALL AFTER SALE OF
VERIZON WIRELESS
Vodafone's senior team will collect a 56 million
pound windfall when the mobile operator completes the sale of
its Verizon Wireless subsidiary next year. The company
has disclosed that its full senior team, about 250 people, has
accumulated a total of 50 million Vodafone shares. The deal will
see them collect 16 million pounds in cash plus 40 million
pounds worth of Verizon shares. ()
GRANGEMOUTH OIL REFINERY 'FACES PERMANENT CLOSURE'
The owner of Scotland's largest oil refinery has warned he
is not bluffing about threats to close the site permanently this
week if 1,300 staff do not agree to pensions cuts. ()
The Times
EISAI'S GOVERNMENT HEALTH WARNING
Eisai, a Japanese drugs company that develops
medicines for Alzheimer's disease, cancer and gastro-intestinal
illnesses, has invested more than 100 million pounds in the UK
since 2006. However, it has told Jeremy Hunt, the health
secretary, that future investment will dry up unless Britain
takes a more proactive approach in adopting new medicines. ()
BORIS JOHNSON BANGS THE DRUM AS TWIN VISITS BREAK THE ICE
BETWEEN BRITAIN AND CHINA
A separate free-trade agreement with China should be forged
by the government if the European Union's leaders fail to "pull
their fingers out" and negotiate a deal on behalf of the bloc,
London Mayor Boris Johnson has told a business conference in
Hong Kong. ()
The Independent
MOD STAFF 'NOT PROPERLY CONSULTED' OVER SEMI-PRIVATISATION
PLAN
The 16,500 staff in the British Ministry of Defence division
that buys army guns and RAF helicopters were "not properly
consulted" on plans to semi-privatise the agency, union leaders
told The Independent on Sunday. ()
MERLIN HOPES TO CONJURE MORE MARKET MAGIC
In the wake of the massive demand for Royal Mail's
3.3 billion pound flotation, next off the blocks could be the
Madame Tussauds and Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments. ()