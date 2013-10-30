PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 30

Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
FCA WILL CRACK DOWN ON ASSET MANAGERS TO MAKE SECTOR FAIRER
FOR CUSTOMERS
Martin Wheatley, the chief executive of the Financial
Conduct Authority, is on Wednesday expected to announce a
crackdown on "inherent flaws" in the 5.4 trillion pound ($8.67
trillion) sector that see fund managers pass costs on to their
clients. ()
VODAFONE LOOKS TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF INDIAN UNIT FOR £1
BLN
Vodafone has disclosed it is seeking regulatory
approval to take full control of its Indian unit for 1.03
billion pounds, after New Delhi relaxed foreign ownership rules
in the sector. ()
UBS FACING U.S. AND SWISS PROBES OVER MARKET MANIPULATION
CLAIMS
UBS is being investigated by regulators in the
United States and its native Switzerland over allegations that
it manipulated currency markets. ()
The Guardian
ENERGY FIRMS 'OVERCHARGE BY 3.7 BLN STG A YEAR'
Some of Britain's biggest energy companies have been accused
of raising households bills for no reason and systematically
overcharging customers by 3.7 billion pounds a year as they were
grilled by Members of Parliament over their soaring prices and
profits. ()
RABOBANK BOSS QUITS OVER 662 MLN STG LIBOR RIGGING FINE
The Libor rigging scandal was reignited on Tuesday when the
boss of Rabobank quit after the Dutch bank was fined
774 million euros ($1.07 billion) for manipulating the benchmark
interest rate. ()
The Times
POST OFFICE WORKERS TO CO-ORDINATE STRIKE ACTION
The postal network is heading for an even more debilitating
shutdown on Nov. 4 after 5,500 staff in the Post Office said
that they were to follow 115,000 of their former co-workers at
the Royal Mail out on strike. ()
SAINSBURY'S REVIEW AIM ON PROMISE
J Sainsbury Plc is taking its row with Tesco Plc
over "unfair" price comparisons to a judicial review
after its complaint was rejected by the advertising regulator
and a subsequent independent review. ()
The Independent
2,000 JOBS AT RISK IN NEW BLOCKBUSTER COLLAPSE
About 2,000 workers at DVD rental chain Blockbuster UK could
lose their jobs as the company collapsed for a second time this
year after the new owners failed to revive the ailing business.