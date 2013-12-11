PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 11

Dec 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

RBS FINANCE CHIEF NATHAN BOSTOCK QUITS AFTER JUST 10 WEEKS

Nathan Bostock, who was appointed finance director at RBS on Oct. 1, is to join Santander, as deputy chief executive. ()

FIRSTGROUP INVESTOR SANDELL PUSHES FOR U.S. BUSINESS SPLIT

An activist investor with a stake in FirstGroup has called on the bus and rail operator to boost shareholder value by more than 50 percent through a split from its U.S. businesses. ()

FORMER ASDA EXECUTIVE GIVEN TOP WALMART JOB

A former Asda executive has been handed one of the biggest jobs in the retail industry after being named chief executive of Walmart International. David Cheesewright, who is British, will run Walmart's 6,200 stores outside the US from February 1. ()

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY SUMMONS BIG SIX ENERGY BOSSES TO DISCUSS PRICE RISES AND FUEL POVERTY

The Archbishop of Canterbury has summoned the bosses of the Big Six energy companies to a private meeting on Wednesday to discuss fuel poverty and rising energy prices. ()

CARPETRIGHT WARNS OF 'VERY VOLATILE' UK ECONOMY

The flooring retailer Carpetright says trading in the UK remains "very volatile" despite signs that the economy is recovering. ()

The Guardian

FOXTONS ESTATE AGENT GAINS PROMOTION TO FTSE 250 INDEX

Foxtons, the estate agent that Londoners love to hate but cannot do without, is set to join the ranks of Britain's leading companies on Wednesday when it is promoted to the FTSE 250 index. ()

TESCO PUTTING UP PRICES FASTER THAN ANY OTHER UK GROCER, CLAIMS ANALYST

Tesco's UK strategy has been slammed in an outspoken note by a U.S. stockbroker that claims the retailer has put up prices faster than any other British grocer while its non-food ranges are more expensive than those at John Lewis. ()

The Times

CLOSING HEATHROW 'WOULD COST 250,000 JOBS'

The closure of Heathrow in favour of a new hub airport to the east of London would cost up to 250,000 jobs and turn the most prosperous region outside the capital into an economic wasteland, a report claims. ()

MORTGAGE LENDERS RELAX RULES DESPITE BUBBLE FEAR

Banks and building societies have begun to relax their mortgage lending standards in an early sign that a bubble may be building in the housing market. ()

The Independent

BANK'S MARK CARNEY DEFIES DOOMSTERS ON THE ECONOMIC OUTLOOK FOR THE WEST

Fears that advanced economies, including Britain, might have entered a phase of "secular stagnation" were rejected last night by the Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney. ()