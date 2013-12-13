PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 13

Dec 13 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
GLG FINED $9 MLN FOR OVERVALUING STAKE
One of London's largest hedge funds, GLG Partners, has been
fined $9 million after it allegedly told investors that its
assets were worth $160 million more than they really were.
EGGBOROUGH COAL PLANT CLOSURE 'WOULD PUSH UP BILLS'
Household energy bills could be pushed higher if Eggborough
power plant, which supplies 4 percent of the UK's power, is
forced to close, the company has claimed.
The Guardian
CENTRICA-LED CONSORTIUM POISED FOR IRISH ENERGY TAKEOVER
A consortium led by Centrica, the owner of British
Gas, has been made preferred bidder by Irish ministers to take
control of the state-owned energy group, Bord Gais Energy, for
around 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion).
FORMER CITY MINISTER MYNERS JOINS CO-OP GROUP BOARD ON 1
POUND SALARY
Former minister Myners is to lead the overhaul of the
management structure of the Co-operative Group after
scandals at its banking arm that have seen control ceded to its
bondholders and its former chairman accused of using illegal
drugs.
G4S AND SERCO HAND OVER OFFENDER TAGGING CONTRACTS OVER
FRAUD CLAIMS
Security companies G4S and Serco are to hand
over their contracts to electronically tag criminals following
fraud allegations over the way they charged the government.
EE THREAT TO RURAL 4G BROADBAND IF SPECTRUM FEES ARE
QUADRUPLED
Britain's largest mobile network EE has waded
into the cost of living debate, saying if the government
continues to raise spectrum fees and clamp down on mobile
charges it will have to scale back plans to bring 4G mobile
broadband to rural areas.
The Times
BIG FOUR AUDITORS FACING REVIEW
The Big Four accountancy firms are failing to properly
question the books of banks and building societies despite being
told to raise their game after the financial crisis.
SPORTS DIRECT GETS SHIRTY OVER KIT DISPUTE
Billionaire retailer Mike Ashley is tangled in a dispute
with adidas after the German sportswear manufacturer refused to
supply the Chelsea kit to Sports Direct next season.
The Independent
AT THE BANK OF ENGLAND, NOT EVERYONE AGREES WITH MR CARNEY
A Bank of England rate-setter yesterday said that
Threadneedle Street's flagship forward guidance policy was
likely to have had little impact on the economy and appeared to
clash with Governor Mark Carney over the timing of possible rate
rises.