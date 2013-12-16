PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

STANDARD CHARTERED FORCED BY BANK TO STRIP TOP EXEC OF RISK ROLE

The Bank of England has forced Standard Chartered to strip its finance director, Richard Meddings, of his responsibility for risk at the emerging markets-focused lender. ()

JAPAN'S SOMPO DUE TO BUY INSURER CANOPIUS

The Lloyd's of London insurer Canopius is expected to be bought by Sompo Japan Insurance for 100 billion yen($969.56 million) this week. ()

ADIDAS MAY CUT SPORTS DIRECT FROM SUPPLY OF WORLD CUP 2014 FOOTBALL SHIRTS

Adidas may refuse to supply Sports Direct with Argentina, Germany and Spain football shirts ahead of the 2014 World Cup over concerns about the state of the discount retailer's stores and customer service. ()

BIRDS EYE OWNER ASKS LENDERS FOR EXTRA BREATHING SPACE

Iglo, the debt-laden company behind Birds Eye frozen food, has asked its lenders for extra breathing space as its new chief executive, Elio Sceti, seeks to double sales by 2020. ()

The Guardian

INSURANCE FIRM RSA DENIES INVESTOR DEMAND FOR SALE

The troubled insurance firm RSA has denied that leading shareholders have demanded it put itself up for sale but admitted it was considering its options, including disposals and cost cuts. ()

VIRGIN MONEY TO ENTER CURRENT ACCOUNT MARKET

Virgin Money, the financial services company that took over Northern Rock, is expected to offer current accounts for the first time next year. ()

The Times

BOOST FOR JOHN LEWIS AS CHRISTMAS APPROACHES

Demand for sofas and carving trays helped John Lewis to post a 1.4 percent year-on-year rise in sales in the week to Dec. 14. Sales of 149.9 million pounds ($244.01 million) were up 12.6 percent on two years ago and an increase of 3.7 percent compared with last week's figures. ()

FRACKERS SEEK COMIC RELIEF IN DISHING OUT BENEFIT FUNDS

The shale gas industry is in talks with the organisation that distributes donations on behalf of Sport Relief and Comic Relief to run its proposed 1.1 billion pound community benefit fund. ()