PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 8

Jan 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
EUROZONE LOSING 'SAFETY MARGIN' AGAINST DEFLATION TRAP AS
CORE GAUGE FALLS TO RECORD LOW
Eurozone inflation has fallen to the lowest recorded under
two key measures, raising the risk of a textbook deflation trap
if recovery falters or there is an unexpected shock. ()
IMF TO REVISE UP GLOBAL GROWTH FORECASTS, SAYS CHRISTINE
LAGARDE
The International Monetary Fund will revise upward its
global growth forecast in about three weeks, Managing Director
Christine Lagarde has revealed. ()
The Guardian
FCA STANDS BY DECISION TO SANCTION PAUL FLOWERS AS CO-OP
BANK CHAIRMAN
The regulator who authorised Paul Flowers's appointment as
chairman of the Co-operative Bank faced intense
criticism from MPs on Tuesday after he insisted he stood by the
decision to allow the now disgraced Methodist minister to take
on the role after a 90-minute interview in 2010. ()
JPMORGAN CHASE TO PAY MORE THAN $2BLN IN PENALTIES FOR
MADOFF TIES
JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to pay a record $2
billion to settle charges that it knowingly ignored evidence
that convicted fraudster Bernard Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme
was "too good to be true." ()
The Times
GATWICK CHIEF APOLOGISES FOR FLOOD FAILURE
Gatwick Airport ignored its own contingency plan when floods
struck on Christmas Eve and tried to get as many passengers away
as possible, even though it lacked sufficient staff or bus
drivers to transfer travellers between terminals, Parliament was
told on Tuesday. ()
HARVEY NICHOLS' NEW CHIEF SETS SIGHTS ON CHINA
A former Burberry executive at the forefront of the
designer's transformation into a global powerhouse has been
named as the new boss of Harvey Nichols and set out plans of how
she plans to "supercharge" the luxury department store chain.
Stacey Cartwright said that she wanted to introduce a Harvey
Nichols own-brand clothing range, roll out more overseas stores,
launch transactional websites and weigh up opening a store in
mainland China. ()
The Independent
EASYJET NARROWS GAP WITH RYANAIR AS PASSENGER NUMBERS TAKE
OFF
EasyJet flew more than 60 million passengers last
year as more Britons spent Christmas overseas. In total, the
airline flew 61.33 million passengers in 2013, which is 3.6 per
cent more than during the previous 12 months. EasyJet's growth
in 2013 helped it to narrow the gap with Europe's biggest budget
carrier, Ryanair, which saw passenger numbers grow only
2.3 percent last year. ()
MAN GROUP DENIES IT MISLED RICHARD DESMOND OVER
'INCOMPREHENSIBLE' DEAL
Hedge fund giant Man Group has brushed off Richard
Desmond's 20-million-pound High Court claim for losses on a
financial product, insisting it did not even act as the
counter-party in the disputed transaction. ()