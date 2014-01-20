REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 20

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Telegraph
ROYAL MAIL CHIEF MOYA GREENE NEEDS HIGHER PAY, SAYS CHAIRMAN
Chairman of newly-privatised postal service Royal Mail
says Moya Greene is "lowest paid chief executive in the
FTSE-100" and that a pay rise is a "necessary part of making
sure we keep her."
MORRISONS TREASURER HELD OVER 'INSIDER DEAL'
A senior Morrisons employee bought shares in online grocer
Ocado Group Plc before a transformational 216 million
pounds tie-up between the two retailers was announced, it has
been alleged. The Telegraph can reveal that Paul Coyle,
Morrisons' group treasurer and head of tax, was arrested in
December after an insider trading investigation by the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA).
The Guardian
TOTAL PLEDGES TIGHTER SAFETY STANDARDS OVER UK SHALE GAS
OPERATIONS
Total, the first major oil company to join the race to find
shale gas in Britain, has promised to bring high safety
standards to the controversial industry and shrugs off any fears
of damage to its reputation.
DANNY ALEXANDER SCORNFUL OF RBS PLANS TO PAY BUMPER BONUSES
TO SENIOR STAFF
The chief secretary to the Treasury has poured cold water on
plans being hatched inside Royal Bank of Scotland to pay
bumper bonuses to senior staff. Danny Alexander said he was
sceptical about whether any application to double maximum
payouts at the mostly state-owned bank could be justified.
The Times
VODAFONE AND SKY IN TALKS TO HALT BT BROADBAND BLITZ
Vodafone Group Plc and BSkyB have held
high-level talks aimed at curbing BT's growing power in the
broadband market. The former telecoms monopoly is spending more
than 3 billion pounds on a high-speed fibre-optic network that
should reach 90 percent of homes by next year, and a further 2
billion pounds on sports broadcast rights.
L&G PLOUGHS 5 BLN STG INTO NEW TOWNS
Britain's biggest pension fund manager Legal & General Group
Plc will on Monday reveal plans to build five new towns
across Britain in the next decade at a cost of up to 5 billion
pounds.
Sky News
EX-BARCLAYS EXECUTIVE PLOTS NEW BUSINESS BANK
A former Barclays executive is setting up a new bank to
target small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in a test of
the City regulator's pledge to accelerate approvals for new
lenders. Sky News understands that OakNorth, which has secured
backing from a group of prominent investors, is one of 20
fledgling banks which are pursuing licences from the Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA).
EX-HBOS BANKERS ENGINEER 400 MLN STG POLYPIPE FLOAT
Sky News has learnt that Caird Capital, a firm set up in the
aftermath of the banking crisis, is working with Deutsche Bank,
Numis Securities and Canaccord Genuity on a public listing that
could value Polypipe at more than 400 million pounds.