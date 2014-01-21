PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan. 21

Jan 21 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
GOVERNMENT TOLD AIRPORTS COMMISSION NOT TO REPORT UNTIL
AFTER GENERAL ELECTION
Ministers told the body investigating where to build a new
runway not to deliver its findings until after the 2015 General
Election, MPs are told, as the Airports Commission's chairman
accuses Boris Johnson of "vulgar abuse".
CO-OP PULLS SALE OF GENERAL INSURANCE ARM
The Co-operative Group has opted to hold onto its general
insurance business, 10 months after putting it up for sale. The
decision was made as the mutual no longer needs the money the
sale could have brought in, following a revision of the plans to
fill the Co-op Bank's 1.5 billion pound black hole.
The Guardian
FAT FACE SET FOR STOCK MARKET FLOTATION
The casual fashion chain Fat Face is set for a stock market
flotation in the first half of this year after appointing two
advisers. The retailer, which is chaired by former Marks &
Spencer boss Stuart Rose, has hired Citi and Jefferies to sound
out potential investors as it seeks a London listing, with March
the earliest likely date.
MORRISONS EXECUTIVE ARRESTED IN INSIDER TRADING
INVESTIGATION
Morrisons' group treasurer and head of tax is under
investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority over
allegations relating to the trading of shares in Ocado before a
tie-up was announced between the companies. Paul Coyle was
arrested in December in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, and was
taken in for questioning in connection with alleged insider
dealing and market abuse.
The Times
BRITAIN'S RECOVERY FASTEST OF ALL - IMF
Britain's economy is bouncing back faster than any major
trading nation, the International Monetary Fund will say on
Tuesday. Underlining the strength of the recovery, the
Washington-based fund is set to raise its forecast for the UK
economy for the second time in less than four months, lifting
Britain from one of the world's laggards to among its fastest
growing developed countries.
"BLACK HOLE" SPARKS CLOSE SCRUTINY OF CO-OP BANK AUDITS
The accountancy watchdog has opened an investigation into
KPMG's audits of the Co-operative Bank in the years leading up
to the lender's collapse. The Financial Reporting Council said
on Monday that it was examining the "Big Four" firm's audits up
to and including 2012 but did not say how far back its
investigation would go.
The Independent
UKFI SEEKS CUT-PRICE DEAL ON NEW LLOYDS SALE
The agency which manages taxpayers' stake in Lloyds Banking
Group is attempting to secure a knockdown price from City
bankers vying to work on a share sale that will return it fully
to the private sector. Sky News understands that UK Financial
Investments has asked investment banks in recent days to present
fee proposals for executing a sale of part or all of the
government's remaining 20 billion pound stake in Lloyds.
IMF UPGRADES UK GROWTH FORECAST ABOVE RIVALS
The International Monetary Fund is on the brink of upgrading its
growth forecast for the UK more than any other major economy,
Sky News has learnt. The Fund is poised to increase its
projection for UK growth in 2014 from 1.9 percent to 2.4
percent. Although the Fund will also lift its forecasts for
world economic growth, the UK upgrade is significantly stronger.