PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 28

The Telegraph
OFWAT STEMS FLOW OF RETURNS TO WATER INVESTORS
Water companies could have to cut dividend payouts to
shareholders, analysts said on Monday, after regulator Ofwat
said they should they accept a lower rate of return on
investment than they had sought for the next five years. The
plans could result in lower household bills, although Ofwat
declined to estimate the scale of the impact on customers.
FORMER HBOS BANKER'S FIRM COULD NET 45 MILLION POUNDS FROM
MCCOLL'S FLOAT
A private equity firm run by a former HBOS banker could net
roughly 45 million pounds from the flotation of convenience
store business McColl's Retail Group. Cavendish Square Partners
owns 20 percent of McColl's and has signalled its intention to
sell shares in the company as part of an IPO that was officially
unveiled to the stock market on Monday.
The Guardian
GROWTH FIGURE LIKELY TO BOLSTER RECOVERY HOPES
Britain's recovery is expected to have held up over the
final months of 2013, helping the economy to clock up its
strongest annual growth for six years. While there is still much
ground to cover to get back to pre-crisis levels of output, most
economists expect official data on Tuesday to confirm that last
year ended on a relatively strong note.
FORD WORKERS BALLOTED ON STRIKE ACTION
Thousands of Ford workers are being balloted for
strike action in a row over job security and pensions. Members
of the Unite and GMB unions will vote on whether to launch a
campaign of industrial action aimed at safeguarding jobs after
recent cuts led to Ford ending 100 years of vehicle production
at its plant in Southampton.
The Times
BRITAIN "CAN GET BETTER VALUE OUT OF THE EU"
Britain should send more civil servants and regulators to
spend time inside the European Union machine in order to wield
more influence over laws the UK does not like, according to the
most powerful British Parliamentarian in Brussels and chair of
the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Committee, Sharon Bowles.
SIGNIFICANT JUMP IN MINIMUM WAGE IS AFFORDABLE, CLAIMS
BUSINESS LEADER
Business can afford an inflation-busting increase in the
minimum wage, according to Sir Mike Rake, the President of the
CBI. His intervention makes him the most senior business figure
so far to support calls for a real improvement in earnings for
the lowest-paid.
Sky News
ZOOPLA STEPS UP 1.3 BILLION POUNDS FLOAT PLAN
The online property group which abandoned a sponsorship deal
recently is accelerating plans for a flotation valuing it at
well over 1 billion pounds. Sky News has learnt that Zoopla,
which is terminating its association with the Premier League
club West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season, has
appointed Jefferies, the investment bank, to work on a stock
market listing.
PENSIONS TOP-UP PLAN WOULD INCREASE PAYOUT
People in or nearing retirement are to be given the chance
to use their savings to top up their state pension. The new
scheme will allow eligible pensioners to pay in lump sums from
as little 900 pounds. In return they will see an increase in
their state pension by as much as 25 pounds a week.