PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 4

The Telegraph
BARCLAYS CHIEF ANTONY JENKINS DECLINES 2.7 MLN STG BONUS
Antony Jenkins, chief executive of Barclays, has
turned down an annual bonus that could have been worth as much
as 2.7 million pounds ($4.41 million), saying it "would not be
right" to accept the award.
PUBLIC TO BE OFFERED LLOYDS SHARES AS EARLY AS MARCH
The public could be offered the chance to buy shares in
Lloyds Banking Group as early as next month after the
taxpayer-backed lender said it was in the advanced stages of
preparing a prospectus for a retail offer.
RANDGOLD EYES ACQUISITIONS AND HIGHER GOLD PRODUCTION
London-listed African mining company Randgold Resources
is on the lookout for acquisitions and plans to increase
gold production amid a better-than-expected start to the year
for the precious metal. ()
AMAZON'S UK SALES SLOW AMID CALLS FOR BOYCOTT
Amazon's sales growth in Britain slowed last year
amid calls from members of Parliament and consumer groups to
boycott the online retailer over its low UK tax payments.
The Guardian
AUTONOMY'S UK PROFITS 'OVERSTATED BY 80 PCT',
HEWLETT-PACKARD FINDS
Hewlett-Packard's long-running investigation into
claims of accounting irregularities by the former management
team of Autonomy, the British software company it bought for
more than 10 billion pounds, has concluded that the firm's main
UK trading company overstated profits by 80 percent and revenues
by 54 percent.
LLOYDS PPI COMPENSATION BILL NOW CLOSE TO 10 BLN STG
Lloyds Banking Group has set aside an extra 1.8
billion pounds to compensate customers it mis-sold payment
protection insurance, taking the total cost to almost 10 billion
pounds.
THREE ANGLO IRISH EXECUTIVES BLAMED FOR IRISH BANKING CRISIS
GO ON TRIAL
The trial of senior executives at the bank that almost
bankrupted Ireland begins this week with tight security around
the Dublin courthouse where the men being blamed for the Irish
banking crisis are to be tried.
The Times
RYANAIR FIGHTS BACK BY PARKING ITS AIRCRAFT IN FLAG
CARRIERS' BACK YARDS
A dismal winter for Ryanair has prompted the Irish
airline to plot aggressive tactics in challenging traditional
flag carriers with cut-price fares at primary airports serving
European capital cities.
The Independent
NEW SAINSBURY'S CHIEF MIKE COUPE INVESTS IN CONTROVERSIAL
'TAX AVOIDANCE' SCHEME
Sainsbury's new chief executive is a member of a
controversial tax avoidance scheme that uses legal loopholes in
a way that can reduce tax bills. ()