PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13

The Telegraph
RBS WARNED OF CREDIT RATING 'DOWNGRADE'
Royal Bank of Scotland has been warned by one of the
world's main ratings agencies that its credit is at risk of
being downgraded following the surprise revelation last month of
weaker than expected capital levels.
Moody's said it had put RBS's debt "on review for downgrade"
pointing to the taxpayer-backed lender's "weaker than previously
anticipated regulatory capital position". ()
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND TO KEEP INTEREST RATES AT 0.5 PCT FOR AT
LEAST ANOTHER YEAR
The Bank of England has signalled it will keep interest
rates on hold at the historic low of 0.5 percent for at least
another year, despite forecasting strong growth of 3.4 percent
in 2014. ()
SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE: RBS BOSS PLAYS DOWN REPORTS OF LONDON
MOVE
The chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, Ross McEwan,
has made it clear the bank will adapt its business for an
independent Scotland. ()
TWO HELD IN ROLLS-ROYCE BRIBERY INQUIRY
Britain's Serious Fraud Office has arrested two people and
raided five homes as part of its investigation into alleged
bribery and corruption at the engineering group Rolls-Royce
. ()
VODAFONE'S $2 BLN INDIAN TAX BILL ROW: PEACE TALKS ABOUT TO
BREAK DOWN
India plans to pull out of talks with Vodafone over
a $2 billion tax dispute, in a move that will prolong a row that
is already more than six-years old and increase uncertainty
among investors in Asia's third-largest economy. ()
STRUGGLING MORRISONS LINKED TO PRIVATE EQUITY BUYOUT
The pressure on Morrisons Chief Executive Dalton
Philips and Chairman Ian Gibson intensified on Wednesday amid
rumours that the Bradford-based supermarket could be subject to
a bid. ()
The Times
RECKITT SEEKS A CURE FOR HEALTH TROUBLES AS PERFECT RECORD
ENDS
A faultless 15-year record of profit growth at Reckitt
Benckiser was shattered yesterday when the household
products empire revealed that it had been hit by weak emerging
markets and a slump in American sales of drug addiction
treatments. ()
MAURITANIA COMES UP DRY AS TULLOW DISAPPOINTS YET AGAIN
Long-suffering investors in Tullow Oil were urged to
"be realistic" yesterday after the explorer revealed that
another of its wells had come up dry. ()
DX REPEATS CHALLENGE TO ROYAL MAIL
One of a clutch of delivery companies to have made bold
claims that it would profit from the decline in Royal Mail
is set to be floated on the stock market - for the
second time in ten years.
DX Group is expected to say today that it plans to raise
£170 million on AIM in an initial public offering that would
value the company at up to 180 million pounds ($298.53 million).
()
The Independent
H&M TO OPEN FIRST STORE IN INDIA IN A BID CATCH UP WITH
RIVAL INDITEX
H&M will open its first store in India this year as
the world's second-biggest fashion retailer becomes the latest
to take advantage of the opening of its economy to foreign
operators. ()