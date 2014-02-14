PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Farmers Capital Bank corporation announces first quarter earnings
Feb 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Guardian
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP CHIEF ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO GETS 1.7 MLN STG BONUS
Lloyds Banking Group has awarded Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio a 1.7 million pound ($2.83 million) bonus after declaring itself "a normal bank" five years after its bailout. ()
ROLLS-ROYCE WARNS DEFENCE CUTS TO TAKE TOLL ON 2014 REVENUES AND PROFITS
Rolls-Royce has become the latest major UK company to warn on profits as the industrial group called an end to a decade of revenue growth and wiped more than 3 billion pounds off its share price. ()
SHELL TO SELL THREE NORTH SEA OIL ASSETS
Shell is to sell off three oil and gas producing assets in the North Sea as the new chief executive's divestment gathers pace. The disposal of the Anasuria, Nelson and Sean platforms and production systems come at a sensitive political time when other energy bosses have signalled that the forthcoming referendum on Scottish independence is undermining the investment climate. ()
The Times
EX-BOSS OF LLOYDS FACES LOSING BONUS OVER INSURANCE SCANDAL
The former chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, Eric Daniels, is facing the confiscation of a past bonus over the escalating insurance mis-selling bill, which sent the bank to an after-tax loss of 802 million pounds last year. ()
HOMESERVE FINED 30.6 MLN STG FOR YEARS OF MIS-SELLING
The board of directors of HomeServe's British division consistently failed to address regulatory and compliance problems in the run-up to its damaging mis-selling scandal, the City regulator said yesterday as it handed the insurer a record fine. ()
NUCLEAR OVERHAUL WARMS EDF PROFITS
EDF Energy's UK profits have been charged after the French company spent heavily to improve the performance of its eight nuclear power stations in Britain. ()
The Independent
Tate & Lyle profit warning prompts Chinese takeover speculation
Shares in Tate & Lyle crashed 16 percent in early trading after the sweetener-maker warned on profits, triggering City speculation of a potential Chinese takeover bid. ()
FCA STUDY WILL TACKLE THE ANNUITIES 'MINEFIELD'
The annuities market is not working for consumers, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has concluded after an extensive review. ()
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.