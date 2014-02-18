PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 18

Feb 18 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

INTEREST RATE RISE 'A LAST RESORT' TO COOL HOUSING MARKET

Britain's housing market is not overheating but interest rates will not remain at record lows indefinitely, Bank of England policymaker David Miles said in an interview on Monday.

BETTER FOR BUSINESS TO PAY MORE TO TRADE WITH SCOTLAND THAN SHARE THE POUND

The boss of Britain's Co-operative Group said in an interview on Monday he was worried Scottish independence could burden British businesses.

The Guardian

HOUSE PRICE BOOM BRINGS NEW WAVE OF SELLERS INTO THE MARKET

Asking prices for homes in Britain rose at the sharpest rate in more than six years over the past 12 months despite a big rise in new listings coming onto the market recently, property website Rightmove said on Monday.

CO-OP POLLS PUBLIC ON ITS FUTURE

Britain's Co-operative Group is carrying out a national survey on the future strategy for the 150-year-old group. "We will be asking people up and down the country what they believe The Co-operative should really stand for," said the group's Chief Executive Euan Sutherland.

The Times

EX-BARCLAYS BANKERS FACE LIBOR-RIGGING CHARGES

Britain's fraud agency started criminal proceedings against three former bankers at Barclays on Monday for the alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates.

APPEAL COURT SENDS BT AND SKY'S BITTER BATTLE INTO EXTRA TIME

Britain's Court of Appeal on Monday ruled that a lower court should look again at how pay-TV group BSkyB sells its sports channels to rivals, in the latest twist in a near four-year battle.

Sky News

U.S. HEDGE FUND TAKES OVER CARE HOME GROUP NCC

U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80 million pounds of debt from Lloyds Banking Group for a controlling stake in New Century Care (NCC), one of Britain's biggest care home groups.

CREDIT SUISSE BANKERS FACE DELAY TO BONUSES

Senior staff at Credit Suisse were told last week that they may not be able to receive millions of pounds worth of deferred payouts which were due to mature in 2016 for a further five years under a revised scheme.