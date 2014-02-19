PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 19

Feb 19 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCOTLAND CAN ISSUE BONDS - BUT THEY WILL COST MORE

()

The Government has granted Scotland permission to issue its own bonds - but with a warning that it is "unlikely to be a cost effective form of borrowing".

COMPENSATE US IF YOU FREEZE THE CARBON TAX, SAYS POWER GIANT DRAX

()

Power giant Drax Group wants compensation if the Treasury freezes the carbon tax, arguing it would lose out on expected earnings from burning biomass.

The Guardian

BUY TO LET SPECIALIST PARAGON GETS BANKING LICENCE TO FINANCE CAR SALES

()

Solihull-based buy to let mortgage specialist Paragon has been given a banking licence as part of its drive to offer finance in Britain's booming car market.

MORE FERRARIS SOLD IN THE UK THAN ANYWHERE ELSE IN EUROPE

()

Despite rising prices in 2013 as Ferrari cut production, record numbers of the tailor-made vehicles were sold in Britain last year.

The Times

DOOSAN BABCOCK NUCLEAR DEAL TO CREATE 1,000 JOBS

()

Doosan Babcock has won a 1 billion pounds contract to extend the lives of EDF Energy's ageing nuclear reactors and help to keep the lights on in the UK.

FUND BOSSES TO LOOK AT INVESTOR CONCERNS OVER ESSAR PROPOSAL

()

The Association of British Insurers' investment committee is poised to discuss investor concerns about the contentious bid proposal for Essar Energy from its largest shareholder.

Sky News

RBS BOARD BEGINS PLANNING FOR HAMPTON EXIT

()

Directors of Royal Bank of Scotland have begun discussions about the appointment of a new chairman as Sir Philip Hampton prepares to step down from the taxpayer-backed lender.

'INSIDE MAN HELPED 1 MILLION POUND BARCLAYS BANK FRAUD'

()

Fraudsters stole more than 1 million pounds from a Barclays bank branch after fitting a remote control gadget to a worker's computer, a court has heard.