PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 20

The Telegraph

LLOYDS TO DOMICILE TSB IN ENGLAND AS SCOTTISH FEARS MOUNT

()

Lloyds Banking Group has opted to domicile TSB in England rather than Scotland ahead of the new bank's 1.5 billion pound stock market float.

WAGES RISE BUT STILL BELOW INFLATION

()

Wages are still failing to keep up with the rising cost of living despite climbing at a faster rate in the final quarter of last year. Average weekly pay including bonuses edged up 1.1 percent to 478 pounds in the three months to the end of December, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics.

The Guardian

EE PLANS TO RETURN 1,000 JOBS TO BRITAIN AND TRIPLE SIZE OF APPRENTICE SCHEME

()

Communications group EE is to create 1,000 jobs over the next two years and triple the size of its apprenticeship scheme. The company said it was bringing customer service jobs to Britain from overseas centres.

BAE AGREES PRICE ON TYPHOON JET DEAL WITH SAUDI ARABIA GOVERNMENT

()

The British defence firm BAE Systems has finally agreed to a deal on the price of 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets it is selling to Saudi Arabia following years of fraught negotiations.

The Times

PRIVATE SECTOR WAGES START TO OVERTAKE INFLATION

()

Private sector pay rises overtook inflation at the end of last year for the first time since 2008. The proportion of companies planning to freeze pay this year was also forecast to "be the lowest since the start of the financial crisis".

SPORTS DIRECT STAFF CLOSE TO 77,000 POUNDS BONUS

()

Staff at Sports Direct are on track to share another multimillion-pound payout after the retailer said it was "very confident" of hitting profit targets in the penultimate year of its bonus scheme.

Sky News

BRITISH GAS PLOTS FIGHTBACK AFTER EXODUS

()

The UK's biggest domestic energy supplier is drawing up plans for a price-led assault on its rivals in a bid to win back customers amid the ongoing political row over fuel costs.

HOUSE OF FRASER CHAIR TO QUIT AS FLOAT LOOMS

()

The chairman of House of Fraser, the department store chain that is seeking to join London's flotation frenzy, plans to step down if the company returns to the public markets.