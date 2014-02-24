PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 24

Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
HSBC TO UNVEIL HIGHEST PROFITS SINCE START OF CRISIS
()
HSBC is expected to unveil its highest profits
since the onset of the financial crisis on Monday, fuelled by a
surge in mortgage lending as the UK's economic recovery gathers
pace.
GOODBYE NATIONAL INSURANCE. HELLO EARNINGS TAX
()
National Insurance, a 100-year old charge on employers and
employees, will be renamed "earnings tax", the Chancellor has
signalled.
The Guardian
DAVID CAMERON TO PROMISE NORTH SEA OIL REVOLUTION
()
David Cameron will use his first ever cabinet meeting in
Scotland to promise a revolution in North Sea oil and gas
extraction worth up to 200 billion pounds over two decades - but
that this will only be affordable if the union stays together.
SCANDAL OF EUROPE'S 11 MILLION EMPTY HOMES
()
More than 11 million homes lie empty across Europe - enough
to house all of the continent's homeless twice over - according
to figures collated by the Guardian from across the EU.
The Times
BANKS MUST KEEP TO RULES ON LIQUIDITY, SAYS MARK CARNEY
()
The Governor of the Bank of England warned last night that
banks have to stop refusing to follow new international rules on
capital and liquidity.
SECRET PENSION FEES THAT COST BILLIONS ARE EXPOSED
()
The government is to make fund managers reveal the details
of costs and charges for almost all pensions in Britain.
Sky News
HSBC CHIEF EXECUTIVE GULLIVER LANDS 1.8 MLN STG BONUS
()
HSBC is to hand its chief executive a bonus of 1.8 million
pounds as part of a 7 million pound-plus overall pay deal for
2013, Europe's largest bank will disclose on Monday.
Nokia X Android Smartphone Set For Launch
()
Nokia's first Android smartphone is expected to
be launched at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.