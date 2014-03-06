PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 6

March 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ROLLS-ROYCE INVESTIGATED IN US OVER BRIBERY CLAIMS

Rolls-Royce is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, following allegations that its executives bribed officials in Indonesia, China and India in order to win lucrative contracts.

The Guardian

BARCLAYS AND LLOYDS SIDESTEP EU RULES AND HAND BOSSES ALMOST £1M IN SHARES

Bailed-out Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays have handed their bosses almost 1 million pounds ($1.67 million) in shares to sidestep the new rules from Brussels which are intended to clamp down on bankers' pay.

HIRINGS HIT 16-YEAR HIGH ON STRONG GROWTH DATA

British companies hired staff at the fastest rate in 16 years in February, as growth in orders and broader economic recovery fuelled confidence.

The Times

GOVERNOR TO FACE MPS OVER BANK'S ROLE IN FOREX SCANDAL

Mark Carney has been called before MPs to respond to allegations that the Bank of England turned a blind eye to traders who were rigging the multi- trillion-dollar currency markets.

BARCLAYS PUTS HUNDREDS OF BANKERS IN THE £1M CLUB

Barclays handed eight of its high-rolling investment bankers pay and bonuses of more than £5 million each last year in the latest sign that largesse in the financial sector is alive and well.

The Independent

STANDARD CHARTERED TO SLASH PETER SANDS' BONUS AFTER PROFITS DECLINE FOR THE FIRST IN A DECADE

Emerging markets bank Standard Chartered saw profits drop for the first time in a decade last year and its chief executive Peter Sands is taking a 21 per cent cut in his annual bonus.

AO SUPPLIERS 'FURIOUS' AFTER WHITE GOODS FIRM RAISES CONCERNS OVER DIXONS TERMS

Online white goods firm AO has written to suppliers asking them to clarify whether Dixons get better terms than they do, The Independent understands.