PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 10

March 10 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BITCOIN EXCHANGE MTGOX 'FACED 150,000 HACK ATTACKS EVERY
SECOND'
()
Troubled Bitcoin exchange MtGox was reportedly attacked
150,000 times per second by hackers in the days leading up to
its collapse last month
CO-OP DEFENDS PLANS FOR BUMPER CEO PAY PACKET
()
The Co-operative Group has defended plans to pay
new Chief Executive Euan Sutherland more than 3.6 million pounds
for his first year in the job.
The Guardian
U.S. ECONOMY ADDS 175,000 JOBS BUT UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES
TO 6.7 PCT
()
The US unemployment rate rose to 6.7 percent in February,
even as the economy added more jobs than economists had
expected.
The Times
BANK SHAKE-UP SPARKS SURGE OF NEW LENDERS
()
Britain's historically closed banking market is facing a
competitive overhaul over the next two years, with as many as
ten new lenders set to receive a licence.
ENERGY BILLS COULD GO UP IF UKRAINE TURBULENCE WORSENS
()
Energy bills could go up if the instability in Ukraine drags
on, a minister warned yesterday, as others scrambled to deny
that there was "tacit acceptance" of the Russian takeover of the
Crimean peninsula.
The Independent
TWITTER UK REVENUES CLIMB TO 1 MILLION STG A WEEK
Twitter is now making more than 1 million pounds a
week in revenues in Britain as its growth accelerates in its
biggest market outside America, its annual report revealed
today. ()
Sky News
TESCO PAVES WAY FOR FINANCE DIRECTOR'S EXIT
()
Tesco is preparing the ground for the departure of
its finance director amid tensions with its chief executive as
the retail giant attempts to reverse the declining fortunes of
its core UK operations.