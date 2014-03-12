PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 12

March 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

INTEREST RATES COULD RISE SIX-FOLD IN THREE YEARS

()

Interest rates will rise six-fold by 2017 as Britain's economy becomes one of the fastest growing in the developed world, the Bank of England governor said on Tuesday.

CO-OP OVERHAULS GOVERNANCE AFTER CHIEF QUITS

()

An overhaul of the Co-operative Group's controversial governance is set to be put to the vote after a dramatic 48-hours that culminated in the abrupt resignation of Chief Executive Officer Euan Sutherland.

The Guardian

SPORTS DIRECT URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE 65 MLN STG BONUS FOR MIKE ASHLEY

()

Sports Direct has called a special shareholders' meeting to approve a plan to pay its founder a share bonus worth about 65 million pounds.

OECD PREDICTS UK RECOVERY WILL BE STRONGEST IN G7 OVER FIRST HALF OF 2014

()

Britain's recovery will be the strongest among G7 economies over the first half of 2014, according to the latest predictions from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Times

WATCHDOG CRACKS DOWN ON USED-CAR INSURANCE

()

Add-on insurance bought by more than a million car buyers has been branded poor value by regulators, who unveiled a crackdown on Tuesday on the new and used car salesmen who push it.

The Independent

TESCO LOSES MARKET SHARE AS SHOPPERS GO BARGAIN HUNTING

()

Tesco's high-street dominance continues to be eroded, with the latest data showing that the retailer's market share has slipped to a 10-year low as shoppers desert it for discounters Aldi and Lidl.

UK MANUFACTURING BEATS ESTIMATES AS IT NEARS THREE-YEAR HIGH

()

Britain's manufacturers reported their strongest annual growth for nearly three years, official figures showed.