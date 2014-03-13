PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories on
the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
SCRAPPING 40 PCT RATE COULD BE 'ICONIC' TORY PLEDGE, NO 10
POLICY ADVISER SAYS
()
The Conservatives should consider scrapping the 40 percent
higher rate of income tax as an "iconic" pledge to help win
voters, a Number 10 policy adviser has said.
UK PETROL PRICE FEARS AS OPEC RAISES OIL FORECAST
()
Opec has upgraded its forecast for world oil demand, raising
the prospect of higher petrol prices ahead of next week's
Budget.
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND CALLS IN LEADING QC TO INVESTIGATE
FOREX-RIGGING CLAIMS
()
The Bank of England has called in one of the most respected
figures in the legal world, Anthony Grabiner QC, to investigate
allegations that some of its staff may have been involved in
manipulating the 3 trillion pound-a-day foreign exchange markets
for almost 10 years.
BRITISH R&D SPENDING DOWN DESPITE GOVERNMENT'S INNOVATION
STRATEGY
()
Britain spent less as a proportion of national income on
research and development than the rest of the European Union in
2012 despite the government's apparent innovation push to boost
growth.
The Times
INVESTORS DEMAND SCALP OF BARCLAYS BONUS-SETTING CHIEF
()
Investors who control hundreds of millions of pounds of
Barclays shares are poised to vote to oust Sir John
Sunderland, head of the board's remuneration committee.
COPPER PRICE SLUMP PUTS CHINA ON ITS METTLE AFTER BOND
DEFAULT
()
Global commodity prices were shaken in recent days after
China's first corporate bond default, with the red metal
suffering the brunt of the selling spree. The scale of the
sell-off reveals the depth of concerns over China's shaky credit
markets, analysts said.
The Independent
CANDY CRUSH BOSSES TO MAKE MILLIONS FROM NEW YORK FLOAT
()
UK executives at the games studio behind Candy Crush Saga
are set to make millions more than initially thought from the
company's stock market listing, after the developer was valued
at up to $7.56 billion (4.55 billion pound) on Wednesday.
G4S AGREES TO PAY 109 MILLION POUND OVER ELECTRONIC TAGGING
SCANDAL
()
G4S has agreed to pay nearly 110 million pound back
to the taxpayer following a scandal in which it charged for the
monitoring of non-existent electronic tags, including some which
had been assigned to dead offenders.