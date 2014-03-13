PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 13

March 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCRAPPING 40 PCT RATE COULD BE 'ICONIC' TORY PLEDGE, NO 10 POLICY ADVISER SAYS

()

The Conservatives should consider scrapping the 40 percent higher rate of income tax as an "iconic" pledge to help win voters, a Number 10 policy adviser has said.

UK PETROL PRICE FEARS AS OPEC RAISES OIL FORECAST

()

Opec has upgraded its forecast for world oil demand, raising the prospect of higher petrol prices ahead of next week's Budget.

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND CALLS IN LEADING QC TO INVESTIGATE FOREX-RIGGING CLAIMS

()

The Bank of England has called in one of the most respected figures in the legal world, Anthony Grabiner QC, to investigate allegations that some of its staff may have been involved in manipulating the 3 trillion pound-a-day foreign exchange markets for almost 10 years.

BRITISH R&D SPENDING DOWN DESPITE GOVERNMENT'S INNOVATION STRATEGY

()

Britain spent less as a proportion of national income on research and development than the rest of the European Union in 2012 despite the government's apparent innovation push to boost growth.

The Times

INVESTORS DEMAND SCALP OF BARCLAYS BONUS-SETTING CHIEF

()

Investors who control hundreds of millions of pounds of Barclays shares are poised to vote to oust Sir John Sunderland, head of the board's remuneration committee.

COPPER PRICE SLUMP PUTS CHINA ON ITS METTLE AFTER BOND DEFAULT

()

Global commodity prices were shaken in recent days after China's first corporate bond default, with the red metal suffering the brunt of the selling spree. The scale of the sell-off reveals the depth of concerns over China's shaky credit markets, analysts said.

The Independent

CANDY CRUSH BOSSES TO MAKE MILLIONS FROM NEW YORK FLOAT

()

UK executives at the games studio behind Candy Crush Saga are set to make millions more than initially thought from the company's stock market listing, after the developer was valued at up to $7.56 billion (4.55 billion pound) on Wednesday.

G4S AGREES TO PAY 109 MILLION POUND OVER ELECTRONIC TAGGING SCANDAL

()

G4S has agreed to pay nearly 110 million pound back to the taxpayer following a scandal in which it charged for the monitoring of non-existent electronic tags, including some which had been assigned to dead offenders.