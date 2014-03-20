PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 20

The following are the top stories on the business pages of
The Telegraph
CHATROOM EVIDENCE QUESTIONS BANK OF ENGLAND'S ROLE IN FX
PROBE
Regulators are examining evidence relating to a 2012 meeting
of currency dealers and Bank of England officials that
potentially challenges the central bank's assertion it had not
condoned sharing details of client orders. (link.reuters.com/vuj77v)
BP ON COURSE TO WIN FIRST GULF OF MEXICO CONTRACTS IN TWO
YEARS
BP is on course to win its first drilling licences in
the Gulf of Mexico for almost two years. Of the 31 bids the oil
giant has submitted for crude oil and natural gas licences, 24
were the highest, according to Tommy Beaudreau, director of the
Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. (link.reuters.com/xuj77v)
The Guardian
CHANCELLOR VOWS TO SCRAP COMPULSORY ANNUITIES IN PENSIONS
OVERHAUL
Pensioners will soon be free to do what they like with their
retirement savings after Britain's finance minister promised to
scrap compulsory annuities in a bombshell for the pensions
industry. The move almost immediately wiped 5 billion pounds
($8.31 billion) off the value of shares in the firms that
provide annuities - and provoked fears of a fresh buy-to-let
boom as pension pots are used to buy property as a retirement
income. (link.reuters.com/dyj77v)
The Times
CHEERS, GEORGE: BUSINESS HAILS 'BIG-TICKET' BUDGET FOR
GROWTH
Britain's leading industrialists hailed Finance Minister
George Osborne's "Budget for the makers and the doers" as a huge
stride towards making manufacturing competitive with Germany and
other leading nations. (link.reuters.com/zuj77v)
HIGH-PERFORMANCE BENTLEY LEADS WAY IN BRITISH REVIVAL
Production lines in the British automotive industry were
buzzing as Bentley Motors, BMW and Alexander Dennis,
the coachbuilder, all revealed that they intended to step up
output in the country's manufacturing heartland. (link.reuters.com/byj77v)
HITACHI TO MOVE TRAIN-BUILDING HQ TO BRITAIN
Hitachi, the Japanese electronics conglomerate,
will announce on Thursday that it is moving the headquarters of
its train manufacturing business to Britain in a sign of
confidence in the country. (link.reuters.com/cuj77v)
The Independent
CO-OPERATIVE GROUP ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT OVERHAUL
The Co-operative Group has announced a major
management shake-up which will see Acting Chief Executive
Richard Pennycook take up the role of chief operating officer
once a new chief executive is found. (link.reuters.com/gyj77v)
