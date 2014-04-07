PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
CAFFE NERO TO CREATE 1,700 JOBS IN THE UK
Caffe Nero, Britain's third-largest coffee shop chain, is to
create 1,700 jobs in the UK over the next five years with the
opening of another 225 outlets, its founder and chief executive
has revealed.
IMF UPGRADE OF UK GROWTH A VINDICATION FOR OSBORNE
Chancellor George Osborne will claim fresh vindication for
his economic plan this week as the International Monetary Fund
is expected to revise its forecasts for the British economy
upwards.
The Guardian
ENERGY COMPLAINTS REACH HIGHEST LEVEL EVER RECORDED
Energy complaints in the first quarter of 2014 more than
tripled compared to the same period last year to their highest
level ever recorded, the energy sector's ombudsman said on
Monday.
BURBERRY BOSS TO BE MADE HONORARY DAME
The Burberry boss Angela Ahrendts is to be awarded
one of Britain's highest honours for helping making the fashion
company a top global luxury brand, with revenues of 2 billion
pounds in 2013.
The Times
WE ARE READY TO SPEND AGAIN, REVEAL BULLISH FINANCE CHIEFS
The finance chiefs of Britain's biggest companies are at
their most bullish for six and a half years, raising hopes that
the country is on the threshold of a dramatic take-off in
business investment.
BUMI ADVISERS TO FACE CENSURE
The Takeover Panel is understood to be putting the finishing
touches to a report into the listing, which saw tycoon Nat
Rothschild merge cash shell Vallar with Indonesian coalmines
owned by the billionaire Bakrie brothers. The Serious Fraud
Office and the Financial Conduct Authority have also launched
inquiries.
The Independent
LAY OFF REGULATOR MARTIN WHEATLEY OR RISK INSTABILITY, MPS
WARN
Influential MPs are privately warning for criticism of
Martin Wheatley, the head of one of the two City regulators, to
be toned down so as to avoid yet more financial instability.
BANKS TOLD THEY MUST RENEW CREAKY IT SYSTEMS
Britain's banks will have to spend billions overhauling
their creaking IT systems over the next few years, according to
chief executive of the Prudential Regulation Authority.
CONTRACTS FOR DEFENCE KIT TO BE OVERHAULED
Ministry of Defence officials have again been forced to
overhaul their plans to enlist commercial know-how to the
management of the 14 billion pound-budget agency that buys
military equipment.
