PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 8

The Telegraph
MPS RECALL CABLE OVER ROYAL MAIL SALE
(link.reuters.com/far38v)
Vince Cable has been recalled to the Business Select
Committee to answer publicly the National Audit Office's charge
that Royal Mail was sold on the cheap.
ONS CHANGES WILL INSTANTLY TURN UK INTO NATION OF SAVERS
(link.reuters.com/gar38v)
The Office for National Statistics is to shake up the way it
measures the economy, in a move that will instantly turn the UK
into a nation of savers. The new accounting standards, which
will take effect from September, follow similar changes in the
United States, Canada and Australia.
The Guardian
GEORGE OSBORNE ANNOUNCES EXPORT CREDIT SCHEME
(link.reuters.com/har38v)
Banks will have access to a Bank of England facility to make
it less risky for them to finance exports under a new scheme to
boost Britain's trade announced by George Osborne on Monday.
MIKE ASHLEY SURPRISES CITY BY SELLING SPORTS DIRECT SHARES
WORTH 200 MLN STG
(link.reuters.com/jar38v)
Sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley turned the tables on the City
last night with a surprise sale of shares worth more than 200
million pounds. The move came days after investors threw out a
bonus scheme that would have handed Ashley 72 million pounds of
free stock.
The Times
MISSED DEADLINE PILES THE PRESSURE ON CO-OP BANK
(link.reuters.com/mar38v)
The crisis engulfing the Co-operative movement deepened
yesterday when the Co-op Bank failed to meet a second deadline
for publishing its accounts.
HOUSE PRICE BOOM SPREADS ACROSS BRITAIN
(link.reuters.com/nar38v)
The "London effect" of rising property prices has spread to
two-thirds of the country, prompting fresh concerns about the
housing market. It said that prices had risen by up to 6 per
cent in some areas.
Sky News
ASDA PLANS 12,000 NEW JOBS OVER FIVE YEARS
(link.reuters.com/par38v)
Asda has announced it will create up to 12,000 jobs over
five years as part of its latest UK expansion plans. The
announcement was made on a visit to the UK by the chief
executive of parent company Walmart, Doug McMillon.
ENERGY COMPLAINTS SOAR BY STAGGERING 224 PCT
(link.reuters.com/qar38v)
Complaints about energy companies have trebled in the first
quarter of this year, according to the energy sector's ombudsman
who is calling for "increased transparency."
