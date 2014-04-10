PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 10

BRIEF-Principal financial Group says as of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403 bln for Principal Global Investors
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
The Telegraph
TOP ECONOMISTS WARN GERMANY THAT EMU CRISIS AS DANGEROUS AS EVER
The eurozone debt crisis is deepening and threatens to re-erupt on a larger scale when the liquidity cycle turns, a leading panel of economists warned in a clash of views with German officials in Berlin.
NEXT CHIEF LORD WOLFSON DONATES £4M BONUS TO STAFF
Lord Wolfson, the chief executive of Next Plc, has waived his £4m bonus for the second consecutive year and awarded it to the clothing retailer's staff.
The Guardian
LORD MYNERS QUITS CO-OPERATIVE GROUP
Lord Paul Myners tendered his resignation in the face of mounting opposition to his plan to reform the way the country's biggest mutual Co-operative Group is run.
IMF WARNS EUROPE'S BANKING SYSTEM POSES THREAT TO GLOBAL FINANCIAL STABILITY
The eurozone's creaking banking system poses a serious threat to global financial stability, according to the International Monetary Fund, which warned European leaders to accelerate plans to support weak banks and create a banking union.
The Times
ANNUITY SALES TAKE A HIT FROM OSBORNE'S PENSIONS REFORM
Just Retirement, a specialist annuity provider, reported that the shock Budget measure "has had a material effect on individually underwritten annuity volumes", and warned that it would not meet the sales growth target of 7 per cent for its full year that had been flagged in February.
BRUSSELS DIVIDEND DEAL GIVES RBS PUSH IN RIGHT DIRECTION
Royal Bank of Scotland inched closer to corporate normality yesterday after agreeing a deal with Brussels that paves the way for it to resume paying ordinary dividends and gives it more breathing space to complete a key disposal.
Sky News
CAR INSURANCE 'DROPS TO A FOUR-YEAR LOW'
Car insurance premiums are at a four-year low after a record 19 percent drop in the cost last year, according to Confused.com's car insurance price index.
IMF WARNS INVESTORS OVER 'ROCK-BOTTOM RATES'
Investors are becoming dangerously reliant on rock-bottom interest rates, with many becoming so indebted they will face serious problems when borrowing costs rise, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. (Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in the wake of their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions continued to fuel investor caution.