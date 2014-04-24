PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND HAS PARALLELS WITH ICELAND, WARNS S&P

Scotland could end up with a banking system much like that of Iceland on the eve of the financial crisis if it votes for independence, according to a warning from one of the world's leading rating agencies. (link.reuters.com/dyg78v)

REPORT INTO CO-OP BANK FAILURE TO BLAME GOVERNANCE

The Co-op Bank's near collapse will be blamed on the struggling lender's poor governance, in a report to be published next week by a former senior civil servant. (link.reuters.com/fyg78v)

The Guardian

BARCLAYS FACES ROUGH RIDE AT AGM OVER TAX HAVENS AND BANKERS' BONUSES

Barclays is braced for a stormy annual shareholder meeting on Thursday with protesters pledging to question its role in tax havens, funding of coal mines and the 9 billion pounds ($15.10 billion) of bonuses paid out to its investment bankers since the financial crisis. (link.reuters.com/hyg78v)

ROYAL MAIL IN SPOTLIGHT AGAIN AS MPS QUESTION BANKERS WHO HANDLED SELL-OFF

The Royal Mail privatisation will be the subject of fresh scrutiny by Members of Parliament next week when bankers from Goldman Sachs and UBS - which handled the sell-off of the 500-year-old institution - are summoned to give evidence to a high-profile parliamentary committee. (link.reuters.com/gyg78v)

PRIMARK TO ENTER U.S. MARKET WITH BOSTON STORE

Primark, the fashion store that brought the 3 pound jumper dress to the British shopper, is to open in the United States as it attempts to become a global chain. (link.reuters.com/qyg78v)

The Independent

PATISSERIE VALERIE OWNER HOPES TO RAISE 33 MLN STG IN LONDON FLOAT

Serial entrepreneur Luke Johnson, the owner of Patisserie Valerie, is returning to the stock market with the planned 170 million pound flotation of the cafe chain on London's junior AIM exchange. (link.reuters.com/jyg78v)

SPORTS DIRECT GOES ON THE ATTACK AFTER MIKE ASHLEY BONUS VOTE

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has launched an attack against its institutional investors, warning of "further uncertainty" after they refused to back a multimillion-pound payout to the billionaire founder. (link.reuters.com/pyg78v)

DRAX TUMBLES OVER GOVERNMENT U-TURN ON SUBSIDY TERMS

Shares in Drax Group fell 10 percent after the government said a new subsidy scheme would only apply to limited part of its plan to convert much of its giant coal-fired plant into biomass burners. (link.reuters.com/myg78v)